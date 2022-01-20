U.S. regulator fines Credit Suisse $9 mln

FQX, Credit Suisse, and SFS & Mikron have announced a successful completion of a Pilot using eNotes as a financing instrument. In a pilot transaction, leveraging the technology built by the Switzerland-based fintech FQX, Credit Suisse provided financing to SFS & Mikron using the electronic Promissory Note, or eNote. The eNote is a blockchain-based short-term debt instrument with which corporates like SFS & Mikron can radically facilitate their corporate treasury operations while increasing financial steering flexibility.

