Today saw the release of monthly US CPI (inflation) data showing the extent to which the price of a representative basked of goods and services is rising. The data showed that month on month, US inflation rose by 0.5%, slightly higher than the 0.4% which was the consensus forecast. Core CPI, which measures the increase of a more narrowly defined basket of goods and services, rose by 0.6%, also slightly higher than the 0.5% which was the consensus forecast.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO