Environment

Coldest Night of the Season So Far

By Chris Gloninger
KCCI.com
 1 day ago

www.kcci.com

NewsChannel 36

Frigid temperatures will settle into the Twin Tiers tonight as skies remain clear, winds remain light and we have a good snow pack on the ground....perfect conditions for radiational cooling. Temperatures will drop into the lower digits below zero with even some teens below zero possible in the normally colder pockets. Thankfully, the winds will be light, but even a 5 mph wind in these conditions will drop wind chill values to near 20 below. Be sure to layer up and cover exposed skin to prevent frostbite.
ENVIRONMENT
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Coldest night of the winter season, dry weekend ahead

The arctic air is being imported into the region and this should be our coldest mornings of the season thus far. It has been a while since Roanoke has dipped into the single-digit range, this morning will be one of the coldest, may not hit single digits, but it will be close with the clear skies, light winds, dry air, and snow cover.
ROANOKE, VA

