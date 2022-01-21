Coldest Night of the Season So Far

Frigid temperatures will settle into the Twin Tiers tonight as skies remain clear, winds remain light and we have a good snow pack on the ground....perfect conditions for radiational cooling. Temperatures will drop into the lower digits below zero with even some teens below zero possible in the normally colder pockets. Thankfully, the winds will be light, but even a 5 mph wind in these conditions will drop wind chill values to near 20 below. Be sure to layer up and cover exposed skin to prevent frostbite.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO