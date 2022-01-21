ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Brad Marchand leaves Bruins vs. Capitals with upper-body injury after ‘cheap’ hit

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

Bruce Cassidy had no real updates on Marchand's status going forward following the dramatic 4-3 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9L0m_0dralnGD00
Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand left the game on Thursday with an upper body injury. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Bruins winger Brad Marchand started his evening jovially on Thursday, stealing a fan’s phone to record himself walking off the ice after warming up, but ended his night off the ice after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Marchand was in obvious pain after taking a tough hit from Garnet Hathaway, and he seemed upset with the officials as he left the ice. When Charlie McAvoy buried the game winner with 45 seconds left, Marchand rose to celebrate and started to raise his arm but doubled back over grimacing.

The hit from Hathaway looked questionable — as Marchand skated toward the boards, Hathaway sent him hard into the wall. Marchand hit it with his right shoulder and stayed down. He was removed from the game and never returned.

Later, Marchand could be seen icing his shoulder and doubled over in pain.

The Bruins had no further update other than his upper-body injury after the game. Bruce Cassidy said the hit was cheap, while David Pastrnak deemed the hit “a little dirty,” noting that Hathaway is “that kind of player.”

“I didn’t like it at all,” Cassidy added. “… Seen that from that player in the past.”

Marchand has tallied 20 goals and 43 points in 31 games this season.

The Bruins could be down two wingers if Anton Blidh misses any time — he took a big hit from Capitals forward Tom Wilson and left the game with an upper-body injury as well.

The Bruins take on the Jets at home on Saturday starting at 3 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Joe Haggerty
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Garnet Hathaway
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Bruce Cassidy
heraldsun.com

First Montreal, now Bruins’ Brad Marchand? Canes at it again on social media

It all began, innocently enough, with a media question to Vincent Trocheck after the Carolina Hurricanes’ morning skate Tuesday in Boston:. “Would it be a stretch to say that your playing style and Brad Marchand’s playing style are kind of similar, in an agitating kind of way? Seems like you guys are in the middle of everything when you’re on the ice.”
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Marchand Injury Could Help Boost DeBrusk’s Trade Value for Bruins

When a superstar gets injured, it’s never a good thing for a team in the NHL. While there can be silver linings and saving-graces, there’s no pretending that things will be better without the player in the lineup than they would be with them. This is especially true in the case of Brad Marchand who went down with an injury during Thursday’s 4-3 victory for the Boston Bruins against the Washington Capitals.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Lose Marchand Due To ‘Dirty Hit’ By Caps Forward Hathaway

The Boston Bruins may have gutted out a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals after they were forced to play more than half of the game with ten forwards and down two left wings in Brad Marchand and Anton Blidh. With the Boston Bruins and the Capitals tied at one...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Bruins' Cassidy on Hathaway's hit on Marchand: 'I didn’t like that one at all'

While his team found a way to win against the Washington Capitals, Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't in a celebratory mood when discussing Brad Marchand's injury. Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway knocked Marchand out of the game in the second period with a hit along the boards on Thursday. Hathaway was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play while Marchand was forced to leave the game with an upper-body injury.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitals#Bradytrett#Hackswithhaggs
NESN

Nick Foligno Praises Jake DeBrusk For Stepping Up After Brad Marchand’s Exit

Jake DeBrusk played a big role for the Boston Bruins in their 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night. The forward had a goal and assisted on Charlie McAvoy’s game-winning goal with 45 seconds left in the game after Brad Marchand exited early after being on the receiving end of a dirty Garnet Hathaway hit.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Marchand, Blidh Leave Game, Do Not Return After Big Hits

The Boston Bruins may have gutted out a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals after they were forced to play more than half of the game with ten forwards and down two left wings in Brad Marchand and Anton Blidh. With the Boston Bruins and the Capitals tied at one...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Capitals

The Boston Bruins are back for game #5 of 7 in their homestand and their second time seeing the Washington Capitals in 10 days!. Mike Reilly is still in COVID protocol for the B’s, while Conor Sheary and John Carlson are on the Caps’ protocol list. Washington will also be without Dmitry Orlov who’s serving a suspension.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT

12-year-old boy recieves a unique message from Bruins Player

BOSTON — Thursday night’s Bruins game left one fan in awe after his phone was taken by Bruins player, Brad Marchand. Boston 25′s Anchor Nicole Oliverio spoke exclusively with 12-year-old Aiden Smith of Stoneham about this unexpected surprise. According to Smith, he was recording the Bruins warm...
NHL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pastrnak’s power-play goal lifts Bruins over Jets, 3-2

BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored a tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third period to give the surging Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the travel-weary Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen also scored for Boston, which is 10-2 since New Year’s Day. Tuukka Rask made...
NHL
NHL

Bruins defeat Capitals on late McAvoy goal; Marchand injured

BOSTON -- Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden on Thursday. "I thought it was a resilient effort by us. We showed good character, going down two guys...
NHL
NESN

Young Bruins Fan Overjoyed After Brad Marchand Selfie Video Goes Viral

Aiden Smith admitted he was initially a bit puzzled when Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand walked through the tunnel after pregame warmups Thursday and grabbed the 12-year-old’s phone right from his outstretched hands. “I see (Taylor) Hall come down, that’s pretty cool, and I see Marchand,” Aiden told NESN...
NHL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy