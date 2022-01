Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is widely considered to be one of the most revolutionary aspects of the advent of blockchain technology. Through it, people can utilize all of the functions offered by banks, from custody to taking out loans to passively earning by lending. And, this all comes without the need to have a bank account; all it takes is a crypto wallet and the will to learn. But already, developers and investors alike are seeking to address the issues cropping up around DeFi — and they’re doing it with DeFi 2.0 cryptos.

