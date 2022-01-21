ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sami Zayn Comments On His Decision To Re-Sign With WWE

By Sai Mohan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we’ve noted, SmackDown Superstar Sami Zayn has re-signed with WWE. Zayn took to Twitter late Thursday to seemingly comment on his decision to stay with WWE. Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way. According to Fightful Select, Zayn has...

