The Boston Celtics win streak snapped Wednesday night and Jayson Tatum had a game he likely hopes to forget quickly. Tatum undoubtedly has been the Celtics’ best player throughout the season and is due for a not-so-great game every once in awhile and Wednesday was just that. The 23-year-old scored 12 points in Boston’s 111-102 loss on 5-of-19 shooting overall, going 0-for-7 from beyond-the-arc. The young forward did nab six rebounds and dish out three assists, but seemed out of whack in the loss.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO