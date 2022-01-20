ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning Lotto 47 Ticket Worth $1.43 Million Sold In Warren

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 1 day ago
(CBS Detroit) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.43 million has yet to be claimed. And it was sold in Warren.

The ticket was sold at Shell gas station on East 10 Mile Road.

According to Michigan Lottery, the winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing are 07-12-19-30-43-47.

The person with the ticket can contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836 option 2 to set up an appointment to claim the prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

Officials say the last Lotto 47 jackpot was last won on Dec. 18 when a Wayne County woman won $1.52 million.

Michigan Matters: The Mobility Revolution Envelops the Region

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – From electric vehicles, to electric urban aircraft and drones, the conversation on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” revolved around the mobility revolution as Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder/CEO of Our Next Energy Inc., Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer of the State of Michigan, Brett Adcock, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Archer Aviation, and Glenn Stevens, Executive Director of MICHauto and Vice President of Mobility for the Detroit Regional Chamber, appear to talk about latest developments.
MICHIGAN STATE
