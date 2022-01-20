Winning Lotto 47 Ticket Worth $1.43 Million Sold In Warren

(CBS Detroit) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.43 million has yet to be claimed. And it was sold in Warren.

The ticket was sold at Shell gas station on East 10 Mile Road.

According to Michigan Lottery, the winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing are 07-12-19-30-43-47.

The person with the ticket can contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836 option 2 to set up an appointment to claim the prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.

Officials say the last Lotto 47 jackpot was last won on Dec. 18 when a Wayne County woman won $1.52 million.

