KKR SPAC Is Said to Weigh Deal for PetSmart at $14 Billion Value

Healthcare technology company Owens & Minor Inc. OMI, +5.20% said Monday it has agreed to acquire Apria Inc. in a deal with an equity value of about $1.45 billion. Under the terms of the deal, the company will pay $37.50 per Apria share in cash, equal to a 26% premium over the stock's closing price on Jan. 7 and 24% over its 30-day volume weighted average price. The deal is expected to close in the first half and to boost revenue, adjusted per-share earnings and free cash flow. The new company will position Owens & Minor as a leader in the home healthcare market and build on its capabilities in product manufacturing and healthcare services. Apria shares soared 23% premarket on the news.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO