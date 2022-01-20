ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelie: Continuous Address Space Layout Re-randomization for Linux Drivers

By Ruslan Nikolaev, Hassan Nadeem, Cathlyn Stone, Binoy Ravindran
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

While address space layout randomization (ASLR) has been extensively studied for user-space programs, the corresponding OS kernel's KASLR support remains very limited, making the kernel vulnerable to just-in-time (JIT) return-oriented programming (ROP) attacks. Furthermore, commodity OSs such as Linux restrict their KASLR range to 32 bits due to architectural constraints (e.g.,...

