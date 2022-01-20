ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

NapierOne: A modern mixed file data set alternative to Govdocs1

By Simon R Davies, Richard Macfarlane, William J Buchanan
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

It was found when reviewing the ransomware detection research literature that almost no proposal provided enough detail on how the test data set was created, or sufficient description of its actual content, to allow it to be recreated by other researchers interested in reconstructing their environment and validating the research results....

windowslatest.com

File Explorer is set to become faster on Windows 11

Microsoft’s latest preview update, known as Windows 11 Build 22526, apparently comes with a new change that should improve the performance of File Explorer. The last major Windows Update fixed pretty huge issues for PCs with AMD Ryzen CPUs and Microsoft is now planning to optimize File Explorer’s search tool.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

The Future of the Modern Data Stack in 2022

As the data world slowed down for the holidays, I got some downtime to step back and think about the last year. And I can’t help but think, wow, what a year it’s been!. Is it just me, or did data go through five years’ worth of change in 2021?
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Mixed-signal data acquisition system for optically detected magnetic resonance of solid-state spins

We report a mixed-signal data acquisition (DAQ) system for optically detected magnetic resonance (ODMR) of solid-state spins. This system is designed and implemented based on a Field-Programmable-Gate-Array (FPGA) chip assisted with high-speed peripherals. The ODMR experiments often require high-speed mixed-signal data acquisition and processing for general and specific tasks. To this end, we realized a mixed-signal DAQ system which can acquire both analog and digital signals with precise hardware synchronization. The system consist of 4 analog channels (2 inputs and 2 outputs) and 16 optional digital channels works at up to 125 MHz clock rate. With this system, we performed general-purpose ODMR and advanced Lock-in detection experiments of nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers, and the reported DAQ system shows excellent performance in both single and ensemble spin cases. This work provides a uniform DAQ solution for NV center quantum control system and could be easily extended to other spin-based systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Backdoor Defense with Machine Unlearning

Backdoor injection attack is an emerging threat to the security of neural networks, however, there still exist limited effective defense methods against the attack. In this paper, we propose BAERASE, a novel method that can erase the backdoor injected into the victim model through machine unlearning. Specifically, BAERASE mainly implements backdoor defense in two key steps. First, trigger pattern recovery is conducted to extract the trigger patterns infected by the victim model. Here, the trigger pattern recovery problem is equivalent to the one of extracting an unknown noise distribution from the victim model, which can be easily resolved by the entropy maximization based generative model. Subsequently, BAERASE leverages these recovered trigger patterns to reverse the backdoor injection procedure and induce the victim model to erase the polluted memories through a newly designed gradient ascent based machine unlearning method. Compared with the previous machine unlearning solutions, the proposed approach gets rid of the reliance on the full access to training data for retraining and shows higher effectiveness on backdoor erasing than existing fine-tuning or pruning methods. Moreover, experiments show that BAERASE can averagely lower the attack success rates of three kinds of state-of-the-art backdoor attacks by 99\% on four benchmark datasets.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Set#Forensic Science#Test Data#Digital Investigation#Issn
towardsdatascience.com

The startup founder’s guide to the Modern Data Stack

You need analytics. And while no-code solutions like Google Analytics will get you quite far, around your Series A, you’ll realize there are far too many questions you can’t answer, and you’ll start Googling “how to set up analytics properly” to jerry-rig a solution. You’ll swim through a sea of enterprise, all-in-one promises and will nearly get pulled in. But in this search, you’ll likely hear hopeful whispers of the promised land — the Modern Data Stack.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Combining Mixed Effects Hidden Markov Models with Latent Alternating Recurrent Event Processes to Model Diurnal Active-Rest Cycles

Data collected from wearable devices and smartphones can shed light on an individual's patterns of behavior and circadian routine. Phone use can be modeled as alternating between the state of active use and the state of being idle. Markov chains and alternating recurrent event models are commonly used to model state transitions in cases such as these, and the incorporation of random effects can be used to introduce time-of-day effects. While state labels can be derived prior to modeling dynamics, this approach omits informative regression covariates that can influence state memberships. We instead propose a recurrent event proportional hazards (PH) regression to model the transitions between latent states. We propose an Expectation-Maximization (EM) algorithm for imputing latent state labels and estimating regression parameters. We show that our E-step simplifies to the hidden Markov model (HMM) forward-backward algorithm, allowing us to recover a HMM in addition to PH models. We derive asymptotic distributions for our model parameter estimates and compare our approach against competing methods through simulation as well as in a digital phenotyping study that followed smartphone use in a cohort of adolescents with mood disorders.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

CTRMs: Learning to Construct Cooperative Timed Roadmaps for Multi-agent Path Planning in Continuous Spaces

Multi-agent path planning (MAPP) in continuous spaces is a challenging problem with significant practical importance. One promising approach is to first construct graphs approximating the spaces, called roadmaps, and then apply multi-agent pathfinding (MAPF) algorithms to derive a set of conflict-free paths. While conventional studies have utilized roadmap construction methods developed for single-agent planning, it remains largely unexplored how we can construct roadmaps that work effectively for multiple agents. To this end, we propose a novel concept of roadmaps called cooperative timed roadmaps (CTRMs). CTRMs enable each agent to focus on its important locations around potential solution paths in a way that considers the behavior of other agents to avoid inter-agent collisions (i.e., "cooperative"), while being augmented in the time direction to make it easy to derive a "timed" solution path. To construct CTRMs, we developed a machine-learning approach that learns a generative model from a collection of relevant problem instances and plausible solutions and then uses the learned model to sample the vertices of CTRMs for new, previously unseen problem instances. Our empirical evaluation revealed that the use of CTRMs significantly reduced the planning effort with acceptable overheads while maintaining a success rate and solution quality comparable to conventional roadmap construction approaches.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Bias in Automated Speaker Recognition

Automated speaker recognition uses data processing to identify speakers by their voice. Today, automated speaker recognition technologies are deployed on billions of smart devices and in services such as call centres. Despite their wide-scale deployment and known sources of bias in face recognition and natural language processing, bias in automated speaker recognition has not been studied systematically. We present an in-depth empirical and analytical study of bias in the machine learning development workflow of speaker verification, a voice biometric and core task in automated speaker recognition. Drawing on an established framework for understanding sources of harm in machine learning, we show that bias exists at every development stage in the well-known VoxCeleb Speaker Recognition Challenge, including model building, implementation, and data generation. Most affected are female speakers and non-US nationalities, who experience significant performance degradation. Leveraging the insights from our findings, we make practical recommendations for mitigating bias in automated speaker recognition, and outline future research directions.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Virtual double-well potential for an underdamped oscillator created by a feedback loop

Virtual potentials are a very elegant, precise and flexible tool to manipulate small systems and explore fundamental questions in stochastic thermodynamics. In particular double-well potentials have applications in information processing, such as the demonstration of Landauer's principle. Nevertheless, virtual double-well potentials had never been implemented in underdamped systems. In this article, we detail how to face the experimental challenge of creating a feedback loop for an underdamped system (evolving at much smaller time scale than its overdamped counterpart), in order to build a tunable virtual double-well potential. To properly describe the system behavior in the feedback trap, we express the commutation time in the double-well for all barrier heights, combining for the first time Kramer's description, valid at high barriers, with an adjusted model for lower ones. We show that a small hysteresis or delay of the feedback loop in the commutation between the two wells results in a modified velocity distribution, interpreted as a cooling of the kinetic temperature of the system. We successfully address all issues to create experimentally a virtual potential that is statistically indistinguishable from a physical one, with a tunable barrier height and energy step between the two wells.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Coupled Rejection Sampler

We propose a novel coupled rejection-sampling method for sampling from couplings of arbitrary distributions. The method relies on accepting or rejecting coupled samples coming from dominating marginals. Contrary to existing acceptance-rejection methods, the variance of the execution time of the proposed method is limited and stays finite as the two target marginals approach each other in the sense of the total variation norm. In the important special case of coupling multivariate Gaussians with different means and covariances, we derive positive lower bounds for the resulting coupling probability of our algorithm, and we then show how the coupling method can be optimised using convex optimisation. Finally, we show how we can modify the coupled-rejection method to propose from coupled ensemble of proposals, so as to asymptotically recover a maximal coupling. We then apply the method to derive a novel parallel coupled particle filter resampling algorithm, and show how it can be used to speed up unbiased MCMC methods based on couplings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Automated machine learning for secure key rate in discrete-modulated continuous-variable quantum key distribution

Continuous-variable quantum key distribution (CV QKD) with discrete modulation has attracted increasing attention due to its experimental simplicity, lower-cost implementation and compatibility with classical optical communication. Correspondingly, some novel numerical methods have been proposed to analyze the security of these protocols against collective attacks, which promotes key rates over one hundred kilometers of fiber distance. However, numerical methods are limited by their calculation time and resource consumption, for which they cannot play more roles on mobile platforms in quantum networks. To improve this issue, a neural network model predicting key rates in nearly real time has been proposed previously. Here, we go further and show a neural network model combined with Bayesian optimization. This model automatically designs the best architecture of neural network computing key rates in real time. We demonstrate our model with two variants of CV QKD protocols with quaternary modulation. The results show high reliability with secure probability as high as $99.15\%-99.59\%$, considerable tightness and high efficiency with speedup of approximately $10^7$ in both cases. This inspiring model enables the real-time computation of unstructured quantum key distribution protocols' key rate more automatically and efficiently, which has met the growing needs of implementing QKD protocols on moving platforms.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Spherical Poisson Point Process Intensity Function Modeling and Estimation with Measure Transport

Recent years have seen an increased interest in the application of methods and techniques commonly associated with machine learning and artificial intelligence to spatial statistics. Here, in a celebration of the ten-year anniversary of the journal Spatial Statistics, we bring together normalizing flows, commonly used for density function estimation in machine learning, and spherical point processes, a topic of particular interest to the journal's readership, to present a new approach for modeling non-homogeneous Poisson process intensity functions on the sphere. The central idea of this framework is to build, and estimate, a flexible bijective map that transforms the underlying intensity function of interest on the sphere into a simpler, reference, intensity function, also on the sphere. Map estimation can be done efficiently using automatic differentiation and stochastic gradient descent, and uncertainty quantification can be done straightforwardly via nonparametric bootstrap. We investigate the viability of the proposed method in a simulation study, and illustrate its use in a proof-of-concept study where we model the intensity of cyclone events in the North Pacific Ocean. Our experiments reveal that normalizing flows present a flexible and straightforward way to model intensity functions on spheres, but that their potential to yield a good fit depends on the architecture of the bijective map, which can be difficult to establish in practice.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Machine Learning Framework for Distributed Functional Compression over Wireless Channels in IoT

IoT devices generating enormous data and state-of-the-art machine learning techniques together will revolutionize cyber-physical systems. In many diverse fields, from autonomous driving to augmented reality, distributed IoT devices compute specific target functions without simple forms like obstacle detection, object recognition, etc. Traditional cloud-based methods that focus on transferring data to a central location either for training or inference place enormous strain on network resources. To address this, we develop, to the best of our knowledge, the first machine learning framework for distributed functional compression over both the Gaussian Multiple Access Channel (GMAC) and orthogonal AWGN channels. Due to the Kolmogorov-Arnold representation theorem, our machine learning framework can, by design, compute any arbitrary function for the desired functional compression task in IoT. Importantly the raw sensory data are never transferred to a central node for training or inference, thus reducing communication. For these algorithms, we provide theoretical convergence guarantees and upper bounds on communication. Our simulations show that the learned encoders and decoders for functional compression perform significantly better than traditional approaches, are robust to channel condition changes and sensor outages. Compared to the cloud-based scenario, our algorithms reduce channel use by two orders of magnitude.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Optimal SQ Lower Bounds for Learning Halfspaces with Massart Noise

We give tight statistical query (SQ) lower bounds for learnining halfspaces in the presence of Massart noise. In particular, suppose that all labels are corrupted with probability at most $\eta$. We show that for arbitrary $\eta \in [0,1/2]$ every SQ algorithm achieving misclassification error better than $\eta$ requires queries of superpolynomial accuracy or at least a superpolynomial number of queries. Further, this continues to hold even if the information-theoretically optimal error $\mathrm{OPT}$ is as small as $\exp\left(-\log^c(d)\right)$, where $d$ is the dimension and $0 < c < 1$ is an arbitrary absolute constant, and an overwhelming fraction of examples are noiseless. Our lower bound matches known polynomial time algorithms, which are also implementable in the SQ framework. Previously, such lower bounds only ruled out algorithms achieving error $\mathrm{OPT} + \epsilon$ or error better than $\Omega(\eta)$ or, if $\eta$ is close to $1/2$, error $\eta - o_\eta(1)$, where the term $o_\eta(1)$ is constant in $d$ but going to 0 for $\eta$ approaching $1/2$.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Exact time-dependent dynamics of discrete binary choice models

We provide a generic method to find full dynamical solutions to binary decision models with interactions. In these models, agents follow a stochastic evolution where they must choose between two possible choices by taking into account the choices of their peers. We illustrate our method by solving Kirman and Föllmer's ant recruitment model for any number $N$ of agents and for any choice of parameters, recovering past results found in the limit $N\to \infty$. We then solve extensions of the ant recruitment model for increasing asymmetry between the two choices. Finally, we provide an analytical time-dependent solution to the standard voter model and a semi-analytical solution to the vacillating voter model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Three-dimensional MHD wave propagation near a coronal null point: a new wave mode decomposition approach

We present a new MHD wave decomposition method that overcomes the limitations of existing wave identification methods. Our method allows to investigate the energy fluxes in different MHD modes at different locations of the solar atmosphere as waves generated by vortex flows travel through the solar atmosphere and pass near the magnetic null. We simulate wave dynamics through a coronal null configuration and apply a rotational wave driver at our bottom photospheric boundary. To identify the wave energy fluxes associated with different MHD wave modes, we employ a wave-decomposition method that is able to uniquely distinguish different MHD modes. Our proposed method utilizes the geometry of an individual magnetic field-line in 3D space to separate out velocity perturbations associated with the three fundamental MHD waves. Our method for wave identification is consistent with previous flux-surface-based methods and gives expected results in terms of wave energy fluxes at various locations of the null configuration. We show that ubiquitous vortex flows excite MHD waves that contribute significantly to the Poynting flux in the solar corona. Alfvén wave energy flux accumulates on the fan surface and fast wave energy flux accumulates near the null point. There is a strong current density buildup at the spine and fan surface.The proposed method has advantages over previously utilized wave decomposition methods, since it may be employed in realistic simulations or magnetic extrapolations, as well as in real solar observations, whenever the 3D fieldline shape is known. The enhancement in energy flux associated with magneto-acoustic waves near nulls may have important implications in the formation of jets and impulsive plasma flows.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exponential ergodicity for a stochastic two-layer quasi-geostrophic model

Ergodic properties of a stochastic medium complexity model for atmosphere and ocean dynamics are analysed. More specifically, a two-layer quasi-geostrophic model for geophysical flows is studied, with the upper layer being perturbed by additive noise. This model is popular in the geosciences, for instance to study the effects of a stochastic wind forcing on the ocean. A rigorous mathematical analysis however meets with the challenge that in the model under study, the noise configuration is spatially degenerate as the stochastic forcing acts only on the top layer. Exponential convergence of solutions laws to the invariant measure is established, implying a spectral gap of the associated Markov semigroup on a space of Hölder continuous functions. The approach provides a general framework for generalised coupling techniques suitable for applications to dissipative SPDEs. In case of the two-layer quasi-geostrophic model, the results require the second layer to obey a certain passivity condition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Design Strategies and Approximation Methods for High-Performance Computing Variability Management

Performance variability management is an active research area in high-performance computing (HPC). We focus on input/output (I/O) variability. To study the performance variability, computer scientists often use grid-based designs (GBDs) to collect I/O variability data, and use mathematical approximation methods to build a prediction model. Mathematical approximation models could be biased particularly if extrapolations are needed. Space-filling designs (SFDs) and surrogate models such as Gaussian process (GP) are popular for data collection and building predictive models. The applicability of SFDs and surrogates in the HPC variability needs investigation. We investigate their applicability in the HPC setting in terms of design efficiency, prediction accuracy, and scalability. We first customize the existing SFDs so that they can be applied in the HPC setting. We conduct a comprehensive investigation of design strategies and the prediction ability of approximation methods. We use both synthetic data simulated from three test functions and the real data from the HPC setting. We then compare different methods in terms of design efficiency, prediction accuracy, and scalability. In synthetic and real data analysis, GP with SFDs outperforms in most scenarios. With respect to approximation models, GP is recommended if the data are collected by SFDs. If data are collected using GBDs, both GP and Delaunay can be considered. With the best choice of approximation method, the performance of SFDs and GBD depends on the property of the underlying surface. For the cases in which SFDs perform better, the number of design points needed for SFDs is about half of or less than that of the GBD to achieve the same prediction accuracy. SFDs that can be tailored to high dimension and non-smooth surface are recommended especially when large numbers of input factors need to be considered in the model.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Multivariate sensitivity analysis for a large-scale climate impact and adaptation model

We develop a new efficient methodology for Bayesian global sensitivity analysis for large-scale multivariate data. The focus is on computationally demanding models with correlated variables. A multivariate Gaussian process is used as a surrogate model to replace the expensive computer model. To improve the computational efficiency and performance of the model, compactly supported correlation functions are used. The goal is to generate sparse matrices, which give crucial advantages when dealing with large datasets, where we use cross-validation to determine the optimal degree of sparsity. This method was combined with a robust adaptive Metropolis algorithm coupled with a parallel implementation to speed up the convergence to the target distribution. The method was applied to a multivariate dataset from the IMPRESSIONS Integrated Assessment Platform (IAP2), an extension of the CLIMSAVE IAP, which has been widely applied in climate change impact, adaptation and vulnerability assessments. Our empirical results on synthetic and IAP2 data show that the proposed methods are efficient and accurate for global sensitivity analysis of complex models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Predicting the failure of two-dimensional silica glasses

Francesc Font-Clos, Marco Zanchi, Stefan Hiemer, Silvia Bonfanti, Roberto Guerra, Michael Zaiser, Stefano Zapperi. Being able to predict the failure of materials based on structural information is a fundamental issue with enormous practical and industrial relevance for the monitoring of devices and components. Thanks to recent advances in deep learning, accurate failure predictions are becoming possible even for strongly disordered solids, but the sheer number of parameters used in the process renders a physical interpretation of the results impossible. Here we address this issue and use machine learning methods to predict the failure of simulated two dimensional silica glasses from their initial undeformed structure. We then exploit Gradient-weighted Class Activation Mapping (Grad-CAM) to build attention maps associated with the predictions, and we demonstrate that these maps are amenable to physical interpretation in terms of topological defects and local potential energies. We show that our predictions can be transferred to samples with different shape or size than those used in training, as well as to experimental images. Our strategy illustrates how artificial neural networks trained with numerical simulation results can provide interpretable predictions of the behavior of experimentally measured structures.
ENGINEERING

