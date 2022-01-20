ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Babylon: Reusing Bitcoin Mining to Enhance Proof-of-Stake Security

By Ertem Nusret Tas, David Tse, Fisher Yu, Sreeram Kannan
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Bitcoin is the most secure blockchain in the world, supported by the immense hash power of its Proof-of-Work miners, but consumes huge amount of energy. Proof-of-Stake chains are energy-efficient, have fast finality and accountability, but...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
pensacolavoice.com

How to Mine Bitcoin Gold In 2022

Bitcoin gold mining is the procedure that helps us to create new Bitcoin Gold also known as BTG. These coins are then added to the Bitcoin Gold ecosystem. Bitcoin mining is also the reason for confirming transactions performed via blockchain, and at the same time, ensuring the system against nasty players.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
WebProNews

El Salvador Increases Its Bitcoin Stake

El Salvador has taken advantage of bitcoin’s latest dip, increasing its stake by 410 coins. El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. The country has since purchased additional rounds, taking advantage of dips in bitcoin’s price. President Nayib Bukele announced the latest purchase...
CURRENCIES
arxiv.org

Dynamic Risk Measurement by EVT based on Stochastic Volatility models via MCMC

This paper aims to characterize the typical factual characteristics of financial market returns and volatility and address the problem that the tail characteristics of asset returns have been not sufficiently considered, as an attempt to more effectively avoid risks and productively manage stock market risks. Thus, in this paper, the fat-tailed distribution and the leverage effect are introduced into the SV model. Next, the model parameters are estimated through MCMC. Subsequently, the fat-tailed distribution of financial market returns is comprehensively characterized and then incorporated with extreme value theory to fit the tail distribution of standard residuals. Afterward, a new financial risk measurement model is built, which is termed the SV-EVT-VaR-based dynamic model. With the use of daily S&P 500 index and simulated returns, the empirical results are achieved, which reveal that the SV-EVT-based models can outperform other models for out-of-sample data in backtesting and depicting the fat-tailed property of financial returns and leverage effect.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Pos
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Market chaos stokes fears of ‘Crypto Winter’

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Mining Company Bitfarms Purchases 1,000 Bitcoin

During the first week of January 2022, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining firm bought 1,000 Bitcoin. Thus, increasing the number of Bitcoins the company holds to 4,300 BTC tokens. In a report released on Monday, the Canadian company announced its purchase of over $43.2 million worth of Bitcoins. This purchase resulted in a 30% increase in their possession of the token from its previous storage balance.
MARKETS
arxiv.org

Verilay: A Verifiable Proof of Stake Chain Relay

Blockchain relay schemes enable cross-chain state proofs without requiring trusted intermediaries. This is achieved by applying the source blockchain's consensus validation protocol on the target blockchain. Existing chain relays allow for the validation of blocks created using the Proof of Work (PoW) protocol. Since PoW entails high energy consumption, limited throughput, and no guaranteed finality, Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain protocols are increasingly popular for addressing these shortcomings. We propose Verilay, the first chain relay scheme that enables validating PoS protocols that produce finalized blocks, for example, Ethereum 2.0, Cosmos, and Polkadot. The concept does not require changes to the source blockchain protocols or validator operations. Signatures of block proposers are validated by a dedicated relay smart contract on the target blockchain. In contrast to basic PoW chain relays, Verilay requires only a subset of block headers to be submitted in order to maintain full verifiability. This yields enhanced scalability. We provide a prototypical implementation that facilitates the validation of Ethereum 2.0 beacon chain headers within the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Our evaluation proves the applicability to Ethereum 1.0's mainnet and confirms that only a fraction of transaction costs are required compared to PoW chain relay updates.
COMPUTERS
cryptonews.com

Team Proof-of-Work Educates Lawmakers at Bitcoin Mining Hearing in US

Questions ranged from whether Bitcoin (BTC) could potentially transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, to whether crypto mining can be considered “wasteful,” as lawmakers in the US House of Representatives discussed the energy impact of crypto mining during a hearing on Thursday. Among the issues discussed, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bitcoinist.com

Digging Into The Data Of Bitcoin Mining Decentralization

The Bitcoin mining landscape has undergone shifts over the past year due to China’s crackdowns. Here’s some data that shows how decentralized the BTC network currently is. State Of Decentralization On The Current Bitcoin Mining Network. One way to study about decentralization in the BTC mining network is...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Regulator Reiterates Call for EU Ban on Proof-of-Work Mining

The EU should prohibit proof-of-work crypto mining, an executive at the European securities watchdog has insisted. Coins relying on the energy-intensive method of minting pose a risk to efforts aimed at meeting climate change goals such as those set in the Paris Agreement, the regulator says. Bitcoin Mining Now Attacked...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

ESMA vice-chairman calls for ban on proof-of-work crypto mining

In an interview with Financial Times Vice-chairman of European Securities and Markets Authorities (ESMA) Erik Thedèen urged EU regulators to restrict the usage of the proof-of-work model while mining cryptocurrency. Thèedeen further stated that extensive usage of the proof-of-work mining model poses serious harm to the environment and should...
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

New Vice-chairman of ESMA Proposes Bitcoin Mining Ban, Endorses Proof-of-stake (PoS)

The new vice-chairmain of ESMA has been very vocal about his views on Bitcoin mining, describing it as a hindrance to meeting Paris Agreement climate targets. The newly appointed vice-chairmain of the Board of Supervisors of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), Erik Thedéen has recommended that regulators across the European Union, impose a blanket ban on proof-of-work (PoW) Bitcoin mining.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining becomes more sustainable: Mining Council's Q4 survey

The percentage of the global Bitcoin mining industry running on renewable power increased by 1% to 58.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021 according to new data. The Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) announced the findings of its fourth quarter survey on Jan. 18. The survey focused on three metrics: sustainable...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

ESMA Top Executive: The EU Should Ban Proof-of-Work Mining

European watchdogs should encourage the proof-of-stake mining model as the proof-of-work one is bad for the environment, Erik Thedéen opined. The vice-chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) – Erik Thedéen – urged the EU financial regulators to prohibit the cryptocurrency mining model known as proof-of-work. He also claimed that bitcoin has turned into a “national issue” for his homeland Sweden because of the amount of renewable energy devoted to mining the asset.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

European Markets Regulator Urges The EU To Ban Proof-of-Work Bitcoin Mining

Proof-of-work bitcoin mining should be banned, according to the vice chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority. Erik Thedéen suggested that European authorities explore prohibiting proof-of-work mining in favor of proof-of-stake mining. Thedeen Argues That POW Threatens Climate Change. Based on the industry’s high energy consumption, Erik Thedéen,...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Wall Street Invasion: Proof of Just how Huge the Bitcoin Mining Industry has Become

Wall Street has been invaded by Bitcoin mining companies. In the last three years, Bitcoin mining companies have grown massively. They are even starting to list on Wall Street as an emerging industry. Statistics from Galaxy Digital Research give us concrete evidence that Bitcoin Mining is an attractive profitable industry....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy