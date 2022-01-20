ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Effective Anomaly Detection in Smart Home by Integrating Event Time Intervals

By Chenxu Jiang, Chenglong Fu, Zhenyu Zhao, Xiaojiang Du, Yuede Ji
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Smart home IoT systems and devices are susceptible to attacks and malfunctions. As a result, users' concerns about their security and safety issues arise along with the prevalence of smart home deployments. In a smart home, various anomalies (such as fire or flooding) could...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
staceyoniot.com

Smart home security is coming to vehicles

Earlier this week, Ford and ADT announced a joint venture called Canopy that promises “breakthrough technology” for vehicle security. This may be a breakthrough for cars and trucks but if you have a smart home, you likely already have or know about the technology. That’s because this effort is bringing smart home security to your Ford vehicle. Be that as it may, this is a big deal. Canopy is backed by $100 million between the two companies, which isn’t pocket change.
ELECTRONICS
Dealerscope

Building a Resilient Smart Home

The smart home is progressing quickly in 2022, and CES covered this topic in a conference session called “Building a Resilient Smart Home.” Hosted by Mitch Klein, executive director at the Z-Wave Alliance, the panel included both security and lighting professionals, including Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Owner at Essence, Avi Rosenthal, partner at Blue Salve partners, and Melissa Andresko, chief corporate brand ambassador at Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
ELECTRONICS
Colorado Daily

Dave Taylor: Privacy versus functionality in smart homes

Q: I heard there’s a new smart bulb that can track your sleep without any sensors or other indicator. Given that my phone is already listening to my conversations, when does a smart home begin to get too smart?. A: As with so much in the world of tech,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Anomaly Detection#Iot Devices
uticaphoenix.net

Better smart home security in 5 easy steps

If we’ve learned anything from the last two years during the pandemic, it’s how to manage spending a significant chunk of our time at home. At Las Vegas’ annual Consumer Electronics Show, smart home experts told audiences that while spending time at home is expected to become more convenient and connected, smart home privacy is also a growing concern.
ELECTRONICS
inmaricopa.com

Smart homes can be the key to easy living

The wave of the future will soon be automated smart homes. I’m not talking about a home that can solve a math problem. Instead, how about a home where you can adjust the thermostat from your smartphone?. Smart home technology describes basic home amenities that have been fitted with...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

TranAD: Deep Transformer Networks for Anomaly Detection in Multivariate Time Series Data

Efficient anomaly detection and diagnosis in multivariate time-series data is of great importance for modern industrial applications. However, building a system that is able to quickly and accurately pinpoint anomalous observations is a challenging problem. This is due to the lack of anomaly labels, high data volatility and the demands of ultra-low inference times in modern applications. Despite the recent developments of deep learning approaches for anomaly detection, only a few of them can address all of these challenges. In this paper, we propose TranAD, a deep transformer network based anomaly detection and diagnosis model which uses attention-based sequence encoders to swiftly perform inference with the knowledge of the broader temporal trends in the data. TranAD uses focus score-based self-conditioning to enable robust multi-modal feature extraction and adversarial training to gain stability. Additionally, model-agnostic meta learning (MAML) allows us to train the model using limited data. Extensive empirical studies on six publicly available datasets demonstrate that TranAD can outperform state-of-the-art baseline methods in detection and diagnosis performance with data and time-efficient training. Specifically, TranAD increases F1 scores by up to 17%, reducing training times by up to 99% compared to the baselines.
SOFTWARE
cepro.com

Tuya Now Supports Matter Smart Home Standard

IoT development platform service provider Tuya Smart recently affirmed its support for the Matter smart home standard, a commitment to ensure that Tuya’s customers can seamlessly join in the new smart home connectivity standard and provide users with a more convenient smart home experience. Tuya customers and market-leading brands...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
cepro.com

Top 10 Smart Home Voice Commands of 2021

It’s hard to believe how fast 2021 came and went. Starting the year without a COVID-19 vaccine, we saw a huge spike in work-from-home engagement, then people started to travel again and then Delta and Omicron variants hit. As a result, at Josh.ai we saw a huge rise in the number of voice commands throughout the year. In an attempt at helping to understand where people are finding value and success with CI level voice control, we’d like to share the top 10 voice commands from 2021!
ELECTRONICS
Electronic Engineering Times

Thermal Imaging for Smart Homes

Article By : Hasan Gadjali and Dr. Markov Stanislav Nikolaev, Meridian Innovation Ltd. Thermal imaging sensors are posed to augment the functionality and value of many products in our homes. There are many home appliances and devices that promise to make your home safer and more comfortable, and to save...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Concise Logarithmic Loss Function for Robust Training of Anomaly Detection Model

Recently, deep learning-based algorithms are widely adopted due to the advantage of being able to establish anomaly detection models without or with minimal domain knowledge of the task. Instead, to train the artificial neural network more stable, it should be better to define the appropriate neural network structure or the loss function. For the training anomaly detection model, the mean squared error (MSE) function is adopted widely. On the other hand, the novel loss function, logarithmic mean squared error (LMSE), is proposed in this paper to train the neural network more stable. This study covers a variety of comparisons from mathematical comparisons, visualization in the differential domain for backpropagation, loss convergence in the training process, and anomaly detection performance. In an overall view, LMSE is superior to the existing MSE function in terms of strongness of loss convergence, anomaly detection performance. The LMSE function is expected to be applicable for training not only the anomaly detection model but also the general generative neural network.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An Attention-based ConvLSTM Autoencoder with Dynamic Thresholding for Unsupervised Anomaly Detection in Multivariate Time Series

As a substantial amount of multivariate time series data is being produced by the complex systems in Smart Manufacturing, improved anomaly detection frameworks are needed to reduce the operational risks and the monitoring burden placed on the system operators. However, building such frameworks is challenging, as a sufficiently large amount of defective training data is often not available and frameworks are required to capture both the temporal and contextual dependencies across different time steps while being robust to noise. In this paper, we propose an unsupervised Attention-based Convolutional Long Short-Term Memory (ConvLSTM) Autoencoder with Dynamic Thresholding (ACLAE-DT) framework for anomaly detection and diagnosis in multivariate time series. The framework starts by pre-processing and enriching the data, before constructing feature images to characterize the system statuses across different time steps by capturing the inter-correlations between pairs of time series. Afterwards, the constructed feature images are fed into an attention-based ConvLSTM autoencoder, which aims to encode the constructed feature images and capture the temporal behavior, followed by decoding the compressed knowledge representation to reconstruct the feature images input. The reconstruction errors are then computed and subjected to a statistical-based, dynamic thresholding mechanism to detect and diagnose the anomalies. Evaluation results conducted on real-life manufacturing data demonstrate the performance strengths of the proposed approach over state-of-the-art methods under different experimental settings.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

The best smart home security products at CES 2022

The smart home section of CES is always worth a look to see what fascinating new tech is in the offing. For CES 2022, smart security in particular was showcasing some welcome innovations, including products that will fit perfectly in existing home security solutions from top brands like Arlo, Samsung, and more. Smart security is more competitive than ever, and the latest solution-oriented products are nothing but good news for users interested in making improvements.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How the smart home will change in 2022

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. It's been nearly a decade since the smart home introduced voice commands. Today, there are thousands of smart home devices, apps, services, skills and ways to add the internet to every inch of your home. In 2021, we saw small but significant updates to the smart home that set the stage for a big 2022. Here's what the next year in smart home tech could bring.
ELECTRONICS
laurauinteriordesign.com

Seamless Home Technology Integration with Paragon Systems Integration

When building a new home or undergoing a renovation, there are so many items to keep in-mind. And these days, home technology tops the list! Selecting the right home technology contractor may seem intimidating but Paragon Systems Integration made our choice for the Mountain Lane Show House easy. Not only is their audio and visual integration highly sensitive to interior design, but their service is world-class and their commitment to the Aspen/Snowmass community is very apparent.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

VR, Smart Homes Tech Are Hot. So Is The Price.

Demand and uptick for smart home accessories like security cameras, smart doorbells and smart locks, first fueled by the pandemic nearly two years ago, is potentially here to stay, according to latest forecasts by research firm NPD Group. In 2022, smart home devices are expected to see unit growth of...
ELECTRONICS
securityboulevard.com

Tracking Adversaries in AWS using Anomaly Detection, Part 1

Cyber criminals have evolved over the years to become extremely sophisticated. Major modern day breaches are usually not one-off events; rather, are lengthy campaigns in which attackers deploy their payload on their own terms to optimize the fruits of their efforts. In carrying out such campaigns, adversaries don’t just exploit a vulnerability. Instead, they perform several types of actions in which they gain and maintain more ground for a very long time while silently deploying their payloads.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

A Machine Learning Framework for Distributed Functional Compression over Wireless Channels in IoT

IoT devices generating enormous data and state-of-the-art machine learning techniques together will revolutionize cyber-physical systems. In many diverse fields, from autonomous driving to augmented reality, distributed IoT devices compute specific target functions without simple forms like obstacle detection, object recognition, etc. Traditional cloud-based methods that focus on transferring data to a central location either for training or inference place enormous strain on network resources. To address this, we develop, to the best of our knowledge, the first machine learning framework for distributed functional compression over both the Gaussian Multiple Access Channel (GMAC) and orthogonal AWGN channels. Due to the Kolmogorov-Arnold representation theorem, our machine learning framework can, by design, compute any arbitrary function for the desired functional compression task in IoT. Importantly the raw sensory data are never transferred to a central node for training or inference, thus reducing communication. For these algorithms, we provide theoretical convergence guarantees and upper bounds on communication. Our simulations show that the learned encoders and decoders for functional compression perform significantly better than traditional approaches, are robust to channel condition changes and sensor outages. Compared to the cloud-based scenario, our algorithms reduce channel use by two orders of magnitude.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Functional Anomaly Detection: a Benchmark Study

The increasing automation in many areas of the Industry expressly demands to design efficient machine-learning solutions for the detection of abnormal events. With the ubiquitous deployment of sensors monitoring nearly continuously the health of complex infrastructures, anomaly detection can now rely on measurements sampled at a very high frequency, providing a very rich representation of the phenomenon under surveillance. In order to exploit fully the information thus collected, the observations cannot be treated as multivariate data anymore and a functional analysis approach is required. It is the purpose of this paper to investigate the performance of recent techniques for anomaly detection in the functional setup on real datasets. After an overview of the state-of-the-art and a visual-descriptive study, a variety of anomaly detection methods are compared. While taxonomies of abnormalities (e.g. shape, location) in the functional setup are documented in the literature, assigning a specific type to the identified anomalies appears to be a challenging task. Thus, strengths and weaknesses of the existing approaches are benchmarked in view of these highlighted types in a simulation study. Anomaly detection methods are next evaluated on two datasets, related to the monitoring of helicopters in flight and to the spectrometry of construction materials namely. The benchmark analysis is concluded by recommendation guidance for practitioners.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy