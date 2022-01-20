ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Do Socio-Demographic Patterns Define Digital Privacy Divide?

By Hamoud Alhazmi, Ahmed Imran, Mohammad Abu Alsheikh
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Digital privacy has become an essential component of information and communications technology (ICT) systems. There are many existing methods for digital privacy protection, including network security, cryptography, and access control. However, there is still a gap in the digital privacy protection levels available for users. This paper studies the digital privacy...

pymnts

How Companies Can Manage Consumers’ Privacy Concerns in the Age of Digital Identity Solutions

Consumers have become dependent on digital interactions, and they are focusing more on privacy as a result. They want to feel secure and avoid processes that take too long when sharing their personal information, but their skepticism of technology can serve as a major stumbling block. One survey revealed that 82% of United States adults are concerned that their online data may not be secure and that 82% also would like to have a better understanding of the personal information companies have collected. In fact, just 39% said they know where their online data is stored.
ECONOMY
lifewire.com

How the Metaverse Could Worsen the Digital Divide

The metaverse has caught everyone's imagination, but despite promises of bringing us closer together, digital experts believe it could further segregate the haves from the have-nots. Companies everywhere are scampering to get a piece of the metaverse, ever since Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to use the might of his popular...
INTERNET
Forbes

Digital Inclusion And The Usage Gap: How Tech Companies Can Work Toward Closing The Digital Divide

Ben Crawford is CEO of CentralNic, a fast-growing public tech company that provides online marketing and online presence tools globally. As organizations build out the online tools and infrastructure needed for our new digital era, there’s no doubt that internet connectivity for underserved communities remains an important issue. Many factors are currently working in combination to close the global connectivity gap. Some of these include broader and better service from telecommunication companies; increased government support for economies driven by digital skills and knowledge, rather than physical labor or natural resources; and the availability of cheaper, more powerful smartphones.
INTERNET
Brookings Institution

Can we better define what we mean by closing the digital divide?

The term “digital divide” has moved into the mainstream, as the pandemic revealed how unforgiving life can be for those disconnected from the internet. As Americans have been forced to work, learn, and socialize from home, many in rural and low-income communities have found getting and staying online a major challenge.
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Bias in Automated Speaker Recognition

Automated speaker recognition uses data processing to identify speakers by their voice. Today, automated speaker recognition technologies are deployed on billions of smart devices and in services such as call centres. Despite their wide-scale deployment and known sources of bias in face recognition and natural language processing, bias in automated speaker recognition has not been studied systematically. We present an in-depth empirical and analytical study of bias in the machine learning development workflow of speaker verification, a voice biometric and core task in automated speaker recognition. Drawing on an established framework for understanding sources of harm in machine learning, we show that bias exists at every development stage in the well-known VoxCeleb Speaker Recognition Challenge, including model building, implementation, and data generation. Most affected are female speakers and non-US nationalities, who experience significant performance degradation. Leveraging the insights from our findings, we make practical recommendations for mitigating bias in automated speaker recognition, and outline future research directions.
SOFTWARE
local21news.com

Protecting privacy is a growing concern as digital consumerism explodes

This week marks “Data Privacy Week” and with the explosion of digital consumerism, keeping information safe is in the cross hairs. “Companies need data to understand what you eat, understand what you are ordering, the ages of the children in your house, to show better products for you,” said Kyle Cook, SVP of Digital & Emerging Media for Universal Media Inc.
INTERNET
chartattack.com

How to Protect Your Privacy in 2022

Seeing as how the global technological climate keeps surging through its next evolutionary stage, it is unsurprising that people are employing technology now more than at any point previously. Furthermore, we incorporate divergent devices across a majority of our everyday activities. Working at the office? You are probably surrounded by computers, tablets, smartphones and all kinds of other smart gadgets. Stuck at home? You most certainly own a handful of smart devices around your living area, which you can control using nothing more but your voice.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

PaRT: Parallel Learning Towards Robust and Transparent AI

Mahsa Paknezhad, Hamsawardhini Rengarajan, Chenghao Yuan, Sujanya Suresh, Manas Gupta, Savitha Ramasamy, Lee Hwee Kuan. This paper takes a parallel learning approach for robust and transparent AI. A deep neural network is trained in parallel on multiple tasks, where each task is trained only on a subset of the network resources. Each subset consists of network segments, that can be combined and shared across specific tasks. Tasks can share resources with other tasks, while having independent task-related network resources. Therefore, the trained network can share similar representations across various tasks, while also enabling independent task-related representations. The above allows for some crucial outcomes. (1) The parallel nature of our approach negates the issue of catastrophic forgetting. (2) The sharing of segments uses network resources more efficiently. (3) We show that the network does indeed use learned knowledge from some tasks in other tasks, through shared representations. (4) Through examination of individual task-related and shared representations, the model offers transparency in the network and in the relationships across tasks in a multi-task setting. Evaluation of the proposed approach against complex competing approaches such as Continual Learning, Neural Architecture Search, and Multi-task learning shows that it is capable of learning robust representations. This is the first effort to train a DL model on multiple tasks in parallel. Our code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

10 Things Will Define the Digital Transformation in 2022

Ten Things Will Define the Digital Transformation in 2022. Just about everyone has their own prediction for what three, four, five or ten things will happen each time the calendar turns its page to a new year. So many of those views are fluffed-up restatements of the obvious, which sort of wastes the opportunity to take a few calculated risks when predicting how the landscape might evolve.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

A Machine Learning Framework for Distributed Functional Compression over Wireless Channels in IoT

IoT devices generating enormous data and state-of-the-art machine learning techniques together will revolutionize cyber-physical systems. In many diverse fields, from autonomous driving to augmented reality, distributed IoT devices compute specific target functions without simple forms like obstacle detection, object recognition, etc. Traditional cloud-based methods that focus on transferring data to a central location either for training or inference place enormous strain on network resources. To address this, we develop, to the best of our knowledge, the first machine learning framework for distributed functional compression over both the Gaussian Multiple Access Channel (GMAC) and orthogonal AWGN channels. Due to the Kolmogorov-Arnold representation theorem, our machine learning framework can, by design, compute any arbitrary function for the desired functional compression task in IoT. Importantly the raw sensory data are never transferred to a central node for training or inference, thus reducing communication. For these algorithms, we provide theoretical convergence guarantees and upper bounds on communication. Our simulations show that the learned encoders and decoders for functional compression perform significantly better than traditional approaches, are robust to channel condition changes and sensor outages. Compared to the cloud-based scenario, our algorithms reduce channel use by two orders of magnitude.
SOFTWARE
texasgopvote.com

Digital Money = Danger To Freedom And Privacy

If you follow unintended consequences of the Covid pandemic - digital money, you probably noticed many businesses only want credit cards, not cash. I It also seems the federal government would like to eliminate cash. Why is this? It says here less cash in circulation, means there will be more digital payments, making all your spending trackable. Trackable spending is the cornerstone of a self-respecting surveillance state which is incompatible with our freedom.
CREDIT CARDS
autodesk.com

5 Digital Trends That Will Define Manufacturing’s Future

Even as Industry 4.0 advances, the next industrial revolution is on the horizon. People will work more closely with machines, and machines will be able to automate adaptively. The result will be faster, more resilient manufacturing and a new era of “instant” mass customization. Manufacturing is all around...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Communication-Efficient Stochastic Zeroth-Order Optimization for Federated Learning

Federated learning (FL), as an emerging edge artificial intelligence paradigm, enables many edge devices to collaboratively train a global model without sharing their private data. To enhance the training efficiency of FL, various algorithms have been proposed, ranging from first-order to second-order methods. However, these algorithms cannot be applied in scenarios where the gradient information is not available, e.g., federated black-box attack and federated hyperparameter tuning. To address this issue, in this paper we propose a derivative-free federated zeroth-order optimization (FedZO) algorithm featured by performing multiple local updates based on stochastic gradient estimators in each communication round and enabling partial device participation. Under the non-convex setting, we derive the convergence performance of the FedZO algorithm and characterize the impact of the numbers of local iterates and participating edge devices on the convergence. To enable communication-efficient FedZO over wireless networks, we further propose an over-the-air computation (AirComp) assisted FedZO algorithm. With an appropriate transceiver design, we show that the convergence of AirComp-assisted FedZO can still be preserved under certain signal-to-noise ratio conditions. Simulation results demonstrate the effectiveness of the FedZO algorithm and validate the theoretical observations.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automated machine learning for secure key rate in discrete-modulated continuous-variable quantum key distribution

Continuous-variable quantum key distribution (CV QKD) with discrete modulation has attracted increasing attention due to its experimental simplicity, lower-cost implementation and compatibility with classical optical communication. Correspondingly, some novel numerical methods have been proposed to analyze the security of these protocols against collective attacks, which promotes key rates over one hundred kilometers of fiber distance. However, numerical methods are limited by their calculation time and resource consumption, for which they cannot play more roles on mobile platforms in quantum networks. To improve this issue, a neural network model predicting key rates in nearly real time has been proposed previously. Here, we go further and show a neural network model combined with Bayesian optimization. This model automatically designs the best architecture of neural network computing key rates in real time. We demonstrate our model with two variants of CV QKD protocols with quaternary modulation. The results show high reliability with secure probability as high as $99.15\%-99.59\%$, considerable tightness and high efficiency with speedup of approximately $10^7$ in both cases. This inspiring model enables the real-time computation of unstructured quantum key distribution protocols' key rate more automatically and efficiently, which has met the growing needs of implementing QKD protocols on moving platforms.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Uniformly Ergodic Data-Augmented MCMC for Fitting the General Stochastic Epidemic Model to Incidence Data

Stochastic epidemic models provide an interpretable probabilistic description of the spread of a disease through a population. Yet, fitting these models when the epidemic process is only partially observed is a notoriously difficult task due to the intractability of the likelihood for many classical models. To remedy this issue, this article introduces a novel data-augmented MCMC algorithm for fast and exact Bayesian inference for the stochastic SIR model given discretely observed infection incidence counts. In a Metropolis-Hastings step, new event times of the latent data are jointly proposed from a surrogate process that closely resembles the SIR, and from which we can efficiently generate epidemics compatible with the observed data.
SCIENCE
Daily Californian

Closing the digital divide requires meaningful internet access

“The aid, care and support of the needy are public concerns and shall be provided by the state and by such of its subdivisions.” From that text, Article XVII of the New York constitution, the New York Supreme Court declared a constitutional right to shelter in Callahan v. Carey. Millions of New Yorkers have sought and received shelter because of the consent decree that resulted from that case. The right to shelter puts an affirmative obligation on the government to solve one part of a much larger problem. Homelessness still exists in New York, and some argue the mandate does more harm than good when it comes to truly reducing homeless. However, it nevertheless diminishes the short-term ramifications of being with a place to call home. Imagine what a right to Zoom could do to reduce the digital divide.
BERKELEY, CA
Government Technology

Opinion: Mass. Officials Must Close the Digital Divide

(TNS) — A recently released survey from the U.S. Census revealed what most of us already learned during the COVID-19 pandemic — there is a wide gap between the haves and the have nots when it comes to access to the technology necessary to navigate daily life in the 21st century.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

