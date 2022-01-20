ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey on Privacy-Preserving Techniques for Data Publishing

By Tânia Carvalho, Nuno Moniz, Pedro Faria, Luís Antunes
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

The exponential growth of collected, processed, and shared microdata has given rise to concerns about individuals' privacy. As a result, laws and regulations have emerged to control what organisations do with microdata and how they protect it. Statistical Disclosure Control seeks to reduce the...

