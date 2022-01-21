ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flight disruptions continue despite delayed activation of some 5G towers

By JILLIAN SMITH, The National Desk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Despite AT&T and Verizon’s agreement to delay turning on some of their 5G towers near major airports, there have still been some flight disruptions this week. The companies postponed the activation...

The Independent

US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute

The United States moved Friday to block 44 flights to the U.S. by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by U.S. airlines.The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions.China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus. The U.S. maintains that China’s actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.The Transportation Department said that China’s move to block 44...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

US airlines warn of impending 5G flight disruption

The 10 biggest US airlines have warned that the impending switch-on of 5G mobile phone services will cause "major disruption" to flights. They said the start of Verizon and AT&T 5G mobile phone services, planned for Wednesday, would cause a "completely avoidable economic calamity". Airlines fear C-band 5G signals will...
FAA
AFP

5G launches in US without huge impact on flights

Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon began 5G service in the United States Wednesday without major disruptions to flights after the launch of the new wireless technology was scaled back. Both AT&T and Verizon this week agreed to scale back the launch of 5G near airports following an outcry from US airlines, who had warned the roll-out would cause mass disruptions.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Long-haul carrier Emirates resumes Boeing 777 flights to US

Long-haul carrier Emirates said Thursday it would resume its Boeing 777 flights to the U.S. after halting its use of the aircraft there over an ongoing dispute over the rollout of new 5G services in America.International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled early flights or switched to different planes Wednesday following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based plane maker over possible interference from the new 5G signals.Among the most-affect airlines was Dubai-based Emirates, a crucial East-West travel airline which flies only the 777 and the double-decker Airbus A380....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Baltimore

5G Debut Delayed Near Some Airports After Warning Of ‘Massive Disruptions’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two major telecommunication companies put a pause on the launch of their new wireless service near key airports following concerns over interference with aircraft technology. AT&T and Verizon made the decision Tuesday on the heels of the nation’s largest airlines contacting federal officials with a warning about massive flight disruptions. The concern centered around the new 5G service using radio frequencies that could throw off readings from a specific piece of aircraft equipment called the altimeter. The device details how far pilots are flying the plane from the ground. The companies will move forward with their 5G network rollout...
ECONOMY
Click10.com

Emirates and Lufthansa cancel some flights to MIA amid concerns about 5G newly-activated tech

MIAMI – Emirates and Lufthansa are temporarily suspending flights to Miami International Airport amid a series of nationwide delays and cancellations on Wednesday over technological conflicts between airlines and wireless network operators. Lufthansa canceled a flight from Frankfurt. Aside from Miami, Dubai’s Emirates also canceled flights to Orlando. Both...
MIAMI, FL
airwaysmag.com

5G and Planes: Will It Delay Flights in the New Year?

DALLAS – Concerns about the potential impact of 5G on air traffic control communications led U.S. authorities to request a second delay in its national rollout. While the next generation of cellular network technology provides significant benefits for consumers and businesses, certain frequencies that it uses may interfere with some radio devices — like the radio altimeters pilots rely on.
FAA
Vox

Why 5G is threatening to cause flight delays

Your 5G phone could soon start working like the amazingly fast 5G phone you heard about in TV commercials. On January 19, Verizon and AT&T plan to switch on new cellular frequencies that will boost connections for tens of millions of phones throughout the US. Once these airwaves are activated, you should be able to download a song to your phone in just a few seconds.
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

AT&T delaying some 5G towers again as aviation talks go on

AT&T (T -0.5%) has set up yet another delay in turning on some of its 5G towers in continuing engagement with the airline industry. After several postponements the rollout of AT&T's new 5G spectrum was set for tomorrow. But now the company will voluntarily delay turning on some towers, it says in a precise statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Boston Globe

AT&T will delay 5G service at some airports after airlines warn of flight chaos

AT&T said Tuesday that it would wait to turn on new 5G cellular service near some airports, an attempt to address concerns that the company’s equipment would interfere with airplane equipment when the service started Wednesday. The telecom company said in a statement that it had “voluntarily agreed to...
ECONOMY
vpm.org

Telecoms delay 5G launch near airports, but some airlines are cancelling flights

Wireless carriers Verizon and AT&T say they will go ahead with plans to switch on high speed 5G service nationwide Wednesday, except near airports and runways, due to worries that high tech radio signals could interfere with navigational systems on some aircraft. Emirates and other long-haul international airlines have cancelled...
CELL PHONES

