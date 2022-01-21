Flight disruptions continue despite delayed activation of some 5G towers

Long-haul carrier Emirates said Thursday it would resume its Boeing 777 flights to the U.S. after halting its use of the aircraft there over an ongoing dispute over the rollout of new 5G services in America.International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled early flights or switched to different planes Wednesday following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based plane maker over possible interference from the new 5G signals.Among the most-affect airlines was Dubai-based Emirates, a crucial East-West travel airline which flies only the 777 and the double-decker Airbus A380....

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO