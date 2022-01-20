MD Anderson and Yingli Pharma initiate strategic collaboration to advance development of multiple oncology programs
HOUSTON and SAN FRANCISCO ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Yingli Pharma US, Inc. today announced a strategic alliance to advance several oncology programs from preclinical discovery through clinical development. The five-year collaboration brings together Yingli’s experience in medicinal chemistry with MD Anderson’s comprehensive...www.eurekalert.org
Comments / 0