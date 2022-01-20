ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

MD Anderson and Yingli Pharma initiate strategic collaboration to advance development of multiple oncology programs

HOUSTON and SAN FRANCISCO ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Yingli Pharma US, Inc. today announced a strategic alliance to advance several oncology programs from preclinical discovery through clinical development. The five-year collaboration brings together Yingli’s experience in medicinal chemistry with MD Anderson’s comprehensive...

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
