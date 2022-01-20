ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame offers interesting 2023 athlete from North Carolina

By Michael Chen
 1 day ago
It seems like Marcus Freeman is using the Notre Dame national recruiting pull to his advantage. The Irish are one of a few schools around the nation that doesn’t just recruit regionally, they have the reach all across the country.

Freeman once again used this clout as he went out to North Carolina and offered Keith Sampson Jr. a scholarship this evening. At six-foot-four-inches and 285-pounds, the Tar Heel State star plays on both sides of the ball, as a defensive tackle and tight end. Sampson Jr. must be one impressive athlete if he’s playing tight end at that size.

Just this past week, Sampson Jr. dropped his top five schools: Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina State, but in his tweet made it clear that his recruitment was still open. Hopefully the Irish offer gives this impressive athlete something to think about.

