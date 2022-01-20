ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Notre Dame punter Bramblett finds his new home with a familiar face

By Michael Chen
 1 day ago
Every year it seems that special teams never gets it’s true justice. Kickers and punters play a huge role in the outcome of a game, the Irish know that. For the past three season, punter Jay Bramblett has played a significant role on the Irish football team.

This off-season, he decided to move on and today he chose his new destination. Bramblett will follow his former coach, Brian Kelly, and head south to play for LSU. The now former Irish punter heads back to his original area, Bramblett is from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and will most likely finish his collegiate career playing for only one head coach, Kelly.

