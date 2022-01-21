ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Snowfall season 5 poster highlights the rise of Franklin Saint

cartermatt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, FX released the latest key art for Snowfall season 5, and this one brought forward one thing above all else: Franklin Saint is rising up! This is not the same character who we saw in the early days of the show; he’s rising up the ranks in Los Angeles and...

cartermatt.com

cartermatt.com

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 spoilers: How long will the ice storm last?

Going into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3, we knew that there was going to be an ice storm at the center of the action. However, it was not entirely clear just how long said storm was going to last. Usually, we see these big, start-of-the-season crises last for just a couple of weeks and that’s it. Ultimately, thought, this time around we’re going to see things play out a little bit different.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Does Jon Huertas know Miguel’s fate?

What happens to Miguel in the future on This Is Us? We know that’s one of the biggest questions out there. This is a character who ends up married to Rebecca and yet, he hasn’t been seen yet in the flash-forwards. This leads, of course to a number of questions. Is he dead? Did he leave her? Is he just off at the grocery store? We hope that there will be an answer at some point, but it feels like we’re going to be waiting for a good while.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 video: Is Dembe targeting Reddington?

As you prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 on NBC tonight, is there a big surprise coming involving Dembe and Reddington?. The most obvious thing we know at this point is that Hisham Tawfiq’s character betrayed Reddington by giving Liz the letter prior to her death. In some ways, he’s now getting the blame for what happened to her. How does he feel about that? It’s understandable to be upset, but is he wanting to take him down outright?
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Resident Alien returns with season 2 trailer and poster

Syfy has released a poster and trailer for the second season of its sci-fi comedy series Resident Alien which sees Harry (Alan Tudyk) once again stranded on Earth and forced to confront the consequences of failing his people’s mission while carrying out his new quest of protecting the human race; take a look here…
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 10 renewal hopes: The latest on the ratings

Over the next month and a half or so, we’re hoping to get some more news on The Blacklist season 10. Will we end up seeing the NBC show back for another batch of episodes?. We know that one of the determining factors for the show’s future comes of course via its ratings and, at least for the time being, those continue to give us hope. For example, this past episode generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 3.4 million viewers, which makes it the second most-watched episode of the season behind the Ressler one earlier this month. It’s good to see growth early on in the new year and most importantly, The Blacklist is almost even in the demo versus season 8 and also down only 5% in total viewers. That sort of retention is rare in this modern day and age.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Snowfall season 5 trailer: When should we expect it from FX?

Season 5 is going to be on FX before the end of the winter, and we can’t say enough times how excited we are to dive in. This is such a smart, complicated show with great characters and an ever-rising level of quality. We’d be willing to wager that season 4 was the best one yet and moving forward, we’re more excited than ever to see how Franklin Saint’s journey evolves.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: Will it happen in 2022?

Is there a good chance that you see the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date at some point during this calendar year? Let’s just say there’s a reason for hope. In a recent interview with Vulture, Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine made it clear that they want the show back close to the end of the year:
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Outlander’ Unveils a New Season 6 Trailer and Official Poster

The release of the official trailer and poster for Outlander season six means the end of Droughtlander is in sight! The nearly two and a half minute trailer opens with a romantic scene between Claire and Jamie before giving way to battlefield scenes. “I canna be two things at once,...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Succession season 4: Brian Cox talks current progress, Jeremy Strong

Season 4 is coming to HBO — unfortunately, we’re still far away from it happening. There’s no premiere date as of yet, and nor is there official word on when production will begin. We have a feeling that it will start in the late spring/early summer, at least if things go according to plan.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Who is the mystery man in the dream?

There are clearly a number of things to pontificate over from the Yellowjackets season 1 finale tonight. For the sake of this article, though, let’s dive into the dream!. In particular, let’s get into the guy that appeared there. Who in the world was he? All evidence suggests that it was the guy who was found dead in the cabin, but why is he important? Is this the last we’ll see of his ghostly self?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1 season 5 spoilers: Is a 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover coming?

Season 5 is still going to be on hiatus for the next few weeks but for the sake of this article, let’s look ahead to the long-term future. Is there any change at all for a crossover involving both this show and 9-1-1: Lone Star?. The first thing that...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 2: A behind-the-scenes progress report

We know that a Yellowjackets season 2 is happening at Showtime, but how far along are things at this current moment?. We’ve heard already that the plan — or at least the potential plan — is to get new episodes on the air by the end of the year and to make the show an annual event. That’s not always an easy thing to pull off, since the writers’ room has to go pretty directly into filming and then from there, these episodes have to be edited together.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 2: Could Van still be alive in the present?

The first season of Yellowjackets was enormously compelling, and it also proved time and time again that there’s more going on in every timeline than we know. At the end of the finale, for example, it was confirmed that Lottie was still around in the present day, despite there being little direct sign of it beforehand. Clearly, a lot of other characters were eager to just move on with their lives; she, however, seems to be continuing her cult on some level. (Is Taissa also still practicing some rituals? That’s another issue for another day.)
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 12 air date: Prepare for ‘Fight or Flight’

After tonight’s new installment, is NCIS season 19 episode 12 airing on CBS next week? Also, what’s coming beyond that?. The first order of business here is confirming that as of this writing, it does look like we’re going to get another new episode next week. CBS has confirmed that the title for this particular hour is “Fight or Flight.” Surprisingly, however, they’ve yet to share any more details for what lies ahead. That’s a little bit surprising, mostly in that they often choose to do so more than a week in advance.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 ratings: Did the recent winning streak continue?

For everyone hoping that The Blacklist season 9 was continuing to give us good news in the ratings, here’s something to smile about today!. Last night’s new episode, titled “Boukman Baptiste,” ended up drawing a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also 3.3 million live viewers on the night. This is the third week in a row that the show had more viewers than the season 8 average, and this was also the third-most-watched episode of the season.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: The schedule plan for episode 12, episode 13

As many of you probably know at this point, things are awfully confusing when it comes to NCIS season 19 the next several weeks. There is a new episode on Monday titled “Fight or Flight,” but what happens after that?. The first thing we should do here is...
TV SERIES

