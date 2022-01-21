ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

CCU men hang on for a 76-72 win at Georgia Southern

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkCSg_0draf4bd00

STATESBORO, Ga. – Essam Mostafa scored 19 points and freshman Josh Uduje hit three crucial free throws in the final seconds, as Coastal Carolina University held on for a 76-72 win at Georgia Southern Thursday night.

The Chants actually held a 67-56 lead with less than two minutes left in the game, but the Eagles made a huge run, hitting three threes and taking advantage of some CCU turnovers and missed free throws to cut the lead down to 73-70 with 26 seconds left in the game.

That’s win Uduje stepped up to the line to hit three consecutive free throws to push the Chants lead to 76-70 and a free Georgia Southern layup at the end of the game finished the scoring. CCU moves to 10-8 overall and 2-4 in the Sun Belt with the victory.  The win is also the Chants first true road win of the season.

CCU had a total of four double-digit scorers as Vince Cole continued his hot scoring with 15 points. Rudi Williams finished with 14 and Uduje added 13.

CCU shot 54.2 percent from the field and hit seven-of-13 threes for 53.8 percent. The Chants missed some free throws in the second half, but did hit five of their final six charity tosses to finish 17-of-25 for 68 percent.

For the first time in three games the Chants won the battle of the boards, grabbing 37 rebounds compared to 27 from the Eagles.  Turnovers haunted the Chanticleers however, as their 17 miscues led to 24 points for the Eagles.

Elijah McCadden came off the bench for Georgia Southern to score a game-high 20 points. Kamari Brown scored 15 and Andrei Savrasov added 14 as Georgia Southern falls to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

The Chanticleers shot 50 percent from the field in the first half with Williams’ 10 points leading the Chants. Mostafa scored eight points with five rebounds. Cole scored six points, and his three-point field goal with one-minute left in the half gave CCU a 31-28 halftime lead.

Savrasov scored 10 points to lead the Eagles who took advantage of nine CCU turnovers to score 15 points off those turnovers to stay close.

CCU will continue its current road trip at Georgia State, Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. ET.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

CCU men fall on a heartbreaker to App State, 61-60

BOONE, N.C. – Vince Cole scored a game and career-high 25 points as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers lost a heartbreaker, 61-60, at Appalachian State University.  Essam Mostafa finished with another double-double, his ninth of the season, by scoring 19 points with a game-high 14 rebounds.  The game was even at 59 when the Mountaineers (9-9, 3-2 Sun Belt) were […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBTW News13

CCU junior and Carvers Bay grad Melissa Jefferson named SBC track athlete of the week

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina and Carvers Bay graduate Melissa Jefferson has been tabbed the Sun Belt Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced on Wednesday. The honor is the third conference weekly award for the third-year Chanticleer. Jefferson started the 2022 indoor track & field season off with a school-record time of 7.29 […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
dawgnation.com

What latest Georgia quarterback news means for 2022 team

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What return of Stetson Bennett means for 2022 Georgia quarterback room. Stetson Bennett always made his thoughts...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Jordan Davis sends farewell to Georgia Bulldogs fans

Jordan Davis will never be forgotten in the minds of Georgia Bulldogs fans. On Friday, the star defensive linemen took to social media to write a heartfelt goodbye to his school and fanbase. “November 16, 2017. That’s the day I committed to the University of Georgia, and the day my...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Southern#Ccu#Eagles#Chants
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
shakinthesouthland.com

A Farewell to Clemson Linebacker James Skalski

For the past few seasons, #47 has been the heart and leadership of a vaunted Clemson defense. Part hard hitter, part coach on the field, James Skalski has been a force to be reckoned with. Joining Clemson’s class of 2016 as a three star-linebacker from Newnan, Georgia, Skalski chose Clemson over the likes of Louisville, North Carolina and South Carolina. Six seasons later, he is a player Tiger fans will never forget.
CLEMSON, SC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chaminade Madonna three-star safety commits to UMass

Chaminade Madonna three-star safety Jeremiah McGill committed to the Massachusetts Minutemen, he revealed this week. McGill, who was a key contributor for the Lions’ state title run this season, changed his social media bio, reflecting his commitment to UMass. The updated bio states “Defensive Back @UMassfootball.” The 6-foot, 185-pound safety received an offer from the Minutemen in December ...
EDUCATION
abc17news.com

Mostafa carries Coastal Carolina over Georgia Southern 76-72

STATESBORO, Ga. — Essam Mostafa had 19 points off the bench to carry Coastal Carolina to a 76-72 win over Georgia Southern. Vince Cole had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Rudi Williams added 14 points. Josh Uduje had 13 points. Elijah McCadden scored a season-high 20 points and had eight rebounds for the Eagles (8-8, 1-4). Kamari Brown added 15 points. Andrei Savrasov had 14 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Zion Turner commits to UConn Huskies

St. Thomas Aquinas three-time state champion quarterback Zion Turner committed to the Connecticut Huskies, he announced this week on Twitter. Turner, who is the only St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback to win three consecutive state titles as a starter, revealed his decision after receiving an offer from the Huskies in early December. Ranked a three-star prospect by 247sports, Turner chose UConn ...
NFL
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy