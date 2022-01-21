ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blacklist season 9 episode 9: New twist on Vandyke, Liz’s death!

cartermatt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 9 that we could be set up for an awesome episode. What we didn’t know was just how full of fireworks it was going to be. “Boukman Baptiste” is the strongest episode of the season for many reasons. For starters, we understand more...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 6 spoilers: How Elsa processes Ennis’ death

As you look towards 1883 season 1 episode 6 later this month, it’s already clear that the world will be very different than what it was in the past. After all, Elsa Dutton had this epic love story with Ennis, who she felt would be the perfect other half for the bulk of her future.
TV SERIES
TVLine

SEAL Team Recap: The Three-Body Problem — Plus, What Is Stella Hiding?

This Sunday in SEAL Team‘s midseason premiere, Clay enlisted a colleague to help be Bravo 1’s “swim buddy,” Sonny found assorted ways to deal with his anger issues, and Stella eventually shared a secret from back home. Still hunkered down in Venezuela for their off-book-ish Omega mission, Bravo — after commandeering nuclear scientist Dr. Guillen’s vehicle to steer it into a fiery crash — proceeded to gather intel on the two Iranian defense experts who they discovered were in town. Ray returned with Brock from a three-day stakeout of the targets’ hotel to find their hideout a stank mess and rife...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13: Who died in ‘Family’?

Entering New Amsterdam season 4 episode 13, there was one thing that was abundantly clear: We were losing an important character. The promo hyped that up, with Helen receiving the bad news and the stage being set for an emotional story like no other. So who were we most worried...
TV SERIES
Person
James Spader
digitalspy.com

New Amsterdam season 4 reveals tragic character twist in latest episode

New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers follow. New Amsterdam has confirmed a tragic fate for Dr Vijay Kapoor. The character has been a fan favourite in past seasons as the head of the hospital's neurological unit. Unfortunately, actor Anupam Kher had to leave the NBC medical drama before its latest run of episodes.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Euphoria season 2 episode 2: Is Nate really in love with Cassie?

Season 2 episode 2 had its fair share of questions — and at the start of the episode, many of them were about Nate. We know that he survived, but we also saw that bizarre dream sequence where he could have some sort of “perfect” future. Much of it alludes to the idea that he could very much love Cassie, and we know that these two characters are going to be spending a lot of time together.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Aftermath of key death

Following tonight’s powerful storyline, it’s fair to imagine that New Amsterdam season 4 episode 14 will take the drama to new heights. As a matter of fact, you can consider that to be inevitable. Losing a beloved member of the New Amsterdam family like Dr. Kapoor is going to cause Max and Helen once again to reassess where they are and what their future holds. Meanwhile, Dr. Fuentes continues her own personal reign of terror around the hospital and that is hard for everyone to deal with.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blacklist#Fbi#Episode 9#Nbc
cartermatt.com

1883 season 1 episode 5: Is Ennis dead? Elsa’s act of revenge

Entering 1883 season 1 episode 5 on Paramount+ this weekend, we absolutely expected that there were going to be some big surprises … and not all of them good for the Duttons. If you think back to some of Elsa’s narration throughout the season, the character references many times...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Does Jon Huertas know Miguel’s fate?

What happens to Miguel in the future on This Is Us? We know that’s one of the biggest questions out there. This is a character who ends up married to Rebecca and yet, he hasn’t been seen yet in the flash-forwards. This leads, of course to a number of questions. Is he dead? Did he leave her? Is he just off at the grocery store? We hope that there will be an answer at some point, but it feels like we’re going to be waiting for a good while.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS with season 12 episode 11?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to get some great stuff courtesy of season 12 episode 11?. The first order of business here is sharing the great news: There’s a new story coming in a matter of hours! If you’ve been waiting to check out “On the Arm,” the wait is just about over. This is the much-anticipated episode featuring Jimmy Buffett, who is playing a guy pretending to be the singer. There’s a lot of other great stuff happening in here, as well, and we suggest that you check out the full synopsis below to get a good sense of all of it:
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago Med season 7 episode 12: Did Ethan’s father die?

As we prepared for Chicago Med season 7 episode 12 on NBC tonight, we recognized that it was going to be a big one for Ethan Choi. What we didn’t recognize was that there would be such a dramatic conclusion to this story. Ultimately, what we learned was the...
CHICAGO, IL
TV Series
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 11 spoilers: A new return date!

We’ve got for you today some of the first details on The Resident season 5 episode 11, plus a chance in return date along with that!. Previously, it was announced that the Matt Czuchry series was going to be coming back with new episodes on Tuesday, February 1. That return has since been bumped up a week. The plan is now for “Her Heart” to air starting on Tuesday, January 25 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is going to be a pretty emotional episode for Conrad, mostly because he will revisit the death of Nic in a surprising way.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 episode 4 promo: Jack’s mom dies; what’s next?

As you prepare for This Is Us season 6 episode 4 on NBC next week, Jack Pearson is going to get a heck of an emotional spotlight. For those who missed the end of this past episode, we ended up learning that Jack’s mother passed away. Because of that, we’re going to have a period of mourning. We’ll see how this character reacts to the news, but also how he returns to a world he left behind.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order: Jack McCoy Is Back in New Teaser for NBC's Upcoming Revival

Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy is back! On Thursday, NBC released a new teaser for the forthcoming Law & Order revival featuring brand new footage of the beloved district attorney, who looks ready to return to his courtroom heroics. “It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” he says in the video, which you can check out below. Waterston will enter his 17th season playing the fan-favorite character, who was first introduced in Season 5 of Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural. The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 10 renewal hopes: The latest on the ratings

Over the next month and a half or so, we’re hoping to get some more news on The Blacklist season 10. Will we end up seeing the NBC show back for another batch of episodes?. We know that one of the determining factors for the show’s future comes of course via its ratings and, at least for the time being, those continue to give us hope. For example, this past episode generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 3.4 million viewers, which makes it the second most-watched episode of the season behind the Ressler one earlier this month. It’s good to see growth early on in the new year and most importantly, The Blacklist is almost even in the demo versus season 8 and also down only 5% in total viewers. That sort of retention is rare in this modern day and age.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 finale: Is Jackie dead? What happened?

Entering the Yellowjackets season 1 finale on Showtime this weekend, it made sense for a major character to be killed. Here was the question: What character would it be, and how would they die?. The big surprise to us was learning exactly who was gone: Jackie. This is not someone...
TV SERIES

