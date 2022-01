Boruto's manga and anime are at two very different spots in their stories, with the latter currently taking the opportunity to explore the ninja world outside of simply Team 7's adventures, while the former continues the crazy battle against Kara. With the next chapter of the printed story only a few days from being released, the fight against Code won't just continue, but Kawaki's newest transformation will be explored, which is made all the more surprising considering the newest member of the Uzumaki Clan had seemingly lost this power.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO