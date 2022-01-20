P.F. Chang's To Go Now Open in Flower Mound

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions. The lawsuits accuse Harvard College and the University of North Carolina of discriminating against Asian American applicants in an effort to promote diversity.
A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
The trial of three former officers who are accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights by failing to stop fellow officer Derek Chauvin from murdering him began in a federal courtroom in St. Paul on Monday. Mola Lenghi reports.
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin's positive tests for the coronavirus have forced the postponement of a civil trial over her defamation claims against The New York Times. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the trial, which was to begin Monday, can start February 3 if Palin has adequately recovered by then.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was facing a new legal challenge over his executive action that aimed to let parents opt out of school mask mandates as his order took effect Monday but was ignored by some districts. Youngkin issued the order as one of...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after detaining the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital of the West African country. The military coup in...
MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border. The U.S. Department of Defense in Washington...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
