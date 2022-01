BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two major telecommunication companies put a pause on the launch of their new wireless service near key airports following concerns over interference with aircraft technology. AT&T and Verizon made the decision Tuesday on the heels of the nation’s largest airlines contacting federal officials with a warning about massive flight disruptions. The concern centered around the new 5G service using radio frequencies that could throw off readings from a specific piece of aircraft equipment called the altimeter. The device details how far pilots are flying the plane from the ground. The companies will move forward with their 5G network rollout...

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO