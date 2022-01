Covered in trees or tucked behind multimillion-dollar homes, you’ll only spot these access points if you know what you’re looking for. There’s really no such thing as a hidden beach in Los Angeles: The sandy stretches along the 70 or so miles of coastline in the county are mostly contiguous (with parking often only steps away), while even some obscured at the bottom of a cliff are among L.A.’s worst-kept secrets. Nor is there really such a thing as a private beach: Despite what some spots may want you to think (ahem, we’re looking at you, Paradise Cove), anything below the mean high tide line in California is open to the public.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO