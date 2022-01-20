ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas natural gas production falls as freezing weather sets in

By Gerson Freitas Jr., Sergio Chapa, Francesca Maglione
worldoil.com
 4 days ago

(Bloomberg) --Texas natural gas production dropped for the second time this month because of freezing temperatures settling over the state. Output on Thursday was down 6.2%, according to preliminary BloombergNEF data based on pipeline flows. That’s the biggest decline since Jan. 2, when a similar blast of frigid air curbed...

naturalgasworld.com

CCS: a natural fit for natural gas [Gas in Transition]

CCS is by no means a cheap decarbonisation option, but it is one where the LNG sector can play a leading role. [Gas in Transition, Volume 2, Issue 1]. In November, US companies Freeport LNG and Talos Energy became the latest in the LNG sector to announce plans for carbon capture and storage (CCS). The first CO2 injection could take place by the end of 2024, according to the companies. The CCS facility will be located next to the Freeport LNG site, which has liquefaction capacity of 15.3mn mt/year at three trains, with a fourth in development. The project will use a sequestration site less than half a mile from the point of capture, requiring only a short pipeline, reducing capital and operating costs. Growing movement Freeport LNG joins a growing band of LNG producers looking at CCS as a way to reduce the carbon footprint of LNG production. The aim is to position natural gas and LNG as part of the energy transition and reap a competitive advantage from the marketing of low carbon gas. However, CCS in the power sector has a long and chequered history with a raft of projects in Europe and the US having failed to get off the ground or reach completion, despite significant public funding. In contrast, the natural gas industry can claim an extensive and successful track record in this area, one which bodes well for the integration of CCS into the LNG value chain. According to the International Energy Agency (...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wnax.com

Natural Gas Prices Stabilizing

There were concerns last fall about the availability and cost of natural gas. Tom Glanzer with Northwestern Energy, says at mid-winter, prices have backed off some…. Glanzer says gas supplies should be adequate to get to the end of winter….. Glanzer says there are ways they can help...
TRAFFIC
inkfreenews.com

Water Essential In Freezing Weather

GOSHEN — Water is essential to livestock whether the temperature is 100 degrees or 0 degree. In fact, winter water access is critical to the survival of all outdoor animals. The water needs of animals during the winter depends on the animal size, their level of activity, and whether they are lactating. The average size horse drinks 10 to 12 gallons of water per day. Draft horses may drink up to 15 to 20 gallons of water a day. A lactating beef cow may require 12 gallons of water, while a lactating dairy cow may need 35-40 gallons of water per day. Lactating sheep and goats need three gallons of water per day.
GOSHEN, IN
MySanAntonio

Cold sends Texas natural gas supplies plunging for second time this month

(Bloomberg) -- For the second time this month, Texas natural gas supplies have dropped along with temperatures in the state’s biggest gas fields. Dry gas production on Thursday was down by nearly 7%, according to preliminary BloombergNEF data based on pipeline flows. That’s the biggest decline since Jan. 2, when a similar blast of frigid air also curbed supplies.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Pipeline Company Threatening To Cut Off Natural Gas Service To 5 Texas Power Plants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A major pipeline company is threatening to cutoff natural gas to five power plants in Texas, a move that could have a major impact on the state power grid. Several subsidiaries of electricity generation company Vistra Corp., including Dallas-based Luminant Energy, filed a request with the Texas Railroad Commission on January 19 to stop the shutdown. In the complaint the companies said the “threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited”. The fight centers around money related to the February 2021 winter storms. The pipeline company Energy Transfer LP — which is run by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren — says Luminant needs to pay $21 million in penalties for oversupplying natural gas during the deadly winter freeze that knocked off gas supplies, contributing to power outages that left many Texans in the dark for days when the state was experiencing unusually frigid temperatures. Luminant says the power plants that would be shut down serve some 400,000 Texas homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools.
DALLAS, TX
Reform Austin

With Winter Weather Approaching, Pipeline Company Threatens to Cut off Gas Supply to Texas’ Biggest Power Generator

With freezing weather sweeping into Texas late this week, subsidiaries for a major pipeline company are threatening to cut off natural gas to the state’s largest power generator — which could impact the electricity supply for hundreds of thousands of customers — over a financial dispute stemming from last February’s deadly winter storm.
TEXAS STATE
worldoil.com

Texas electricity firm says Energy Transfer threatens to cut gas supply

(Bloomberg) --Vistra Corp. said two units of Energy Transfer LP are threatening to cut off natural gas supplies to power generation facilities it owns in Texas because of a payment dispute over last year’s catastrophic winter storm. Vistra subsidiaries including Luminant Energy asked Texas oil and gas regulators to...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Some natural gas suppliers offline as ERCOT prepares for winter weather

DALLAS - The agency that manages the Texas power grid says power plants are ready for this week's winter weather and freezing temperatures. But there are questions about whether natural gas — which powers the power plants — is ready. And we're learning there may already be problems ahead of the winter weather.
DALLAS, TX
yourconroenews.com

ERCOT says Texas power grid 'more prepared' for winter weather as freeze approaches

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says the electrical grid is more ready than ever for winter weather, a claim that will be put to the test later this week as the state prepares for freezing temperatures. A final weatherization report filed Wednesday with the Public Utility Commission of Texas, shows 321 out of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities have fully passed inspection to meet new regulations.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Warnings of Natural Gas Price Increases Coming True

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Warnings from energy companies of much higher natural gas prices this winter are coming true. Iowa-based MidAmerican Energy says the average home heating bill more than doubled in the month of December. The say natural gas was plentiful during last year's pandemic business slow-downs, which is...
IOWA STATE
East Texas News

Texans pay higher natural gas prices

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. For many Texans, the new year ushered in a wave of colder weather and, with it, the burden of increased pricing for heating sources like natural gas. Data released in early December of 2021 by...
TEXAS STATE
marcellusdrilling.com

M-U Natural Gas Production Goes Down, Prices Go Up

This article is provided FREE for Google searchers. In order to access all content on Marcellus Drilling News, please visit our Subscribe page. S&P Global Platts describes the how and why of less production and higher prices in the M-U: HIGHLIGHTS. Output hits 33.3 Bcf/d Jan. 14, down 4% from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
moneytalksnews.com

15 States With the Most Expensive Natural Gas Prices

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Commodity.com. With winter and cold weather upon us, many consumers will be bearing the burden of increased costs for heating sources like natural gas this year. New data released from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in early December showed a continued rise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Natural Gas Prices Spike On Colder Weather

OPEC+ production is still lagging, but a new S&P Platts survey shows OPEC+’s December production was up 310,000 bpd, which is more than Reuters’ figures. Of that, OPEC’s production was up 190,000 bpd of its 235,000 share, and OPEC’s allies' production was up 120,000 bpd. Most of the production increases were from Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Angola.
TRAFFIC
