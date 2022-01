It’s a process. Lili Reinhart detailed her battle with body image in a raw and revealing way. “I’ve been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it’s gotten pretty severe in the last week,” the Riverdale star, 25, began in a series of Instagram Story posts on Thursday, January 13. “So I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don’t feel so alone. I’m here with you. It’s challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It’s a practice I’m still learning.”

