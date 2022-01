Wondering how to save your game in Nobody Saves the World? Here’s everything you need to know in order to avoid losing progress. The latest game from Drinkbox Studios, the creative minds behind Guacamelee, is Nobody Saves the World. And, just like the developer’s previous games, it’s colourful, offbeat, and a whole lot of fun. It’s an open world action RPG that has you jumping between more than a dozen different character forms. One moment you’ll be a guard, equipped with heavy armour and a great big sword. The next? You’ll be a tiny little mouse with a powerful, poisonous bite. It’s as zany as it sounds, and that’s why we love it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO