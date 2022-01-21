ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Supports Minsk Group Co-Chairs Continued Efforts

By Asbarez Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussia voiced support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to continue their efforts in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing on Thursday, when asked to comment on the latest statement by Azerbaijan’s president who vowed to thwart the Minsk Group Co-Chairs’s...

