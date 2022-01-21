ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The art of storytelling: a conversation with the iconic Julia Whelan

kwit.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Voice audiobook narrator Julia Whelan joins Kelsey and Jenn in this episode of The First...

www.kwit.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Nebraskan

Campus Conversations: Julia Schleck and her book "Dirty Knowledge"

In this week's episode of Campus Conversations, Assistant Sports and Opinion Editor Jason Han sits down with Julia Schleck, associate professor of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, to talk about Schleck's new book "Dirty Knowledge: Academic Freedom in the Age of Neoliberalism." The book covers the rise of academic freedom in the university, the economic relationships it has eroded and how to fix it.
LINCOLN, NE
thelaurelmagazine.com

Storytelling With Lee Lyons at Shakespeare and Company

If you want to master delivery of your own yarns, come to Shakespeare & Co. Booksellers, on the second Thursday of every month from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M., starting in January. Novelist (Southern Shamrock) and accomplished storyteller Lee Lyons will lead discussions on how to improve your technique.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bangor Daily News

Fireside storytelling is this Belfast arts group latest pandemic tonic

Stories told around a crackling campfire is something that most people associate with summer camp or wilderness trips, but this winter, it’s happening right on High Street in Belfast, thanks to a new program offered by Waterfall Arts. The monthly Fireside Chats are intended to bring people together in...
BELFAST, ME
jacksonprogress-argus.com

RONDA RICH: The gift of splendid storytellers

As the years scatter behind me like a box of spilled Cheerios, I reflect on the blessings of the storytellers I have known. When I was 5, Aunt Ozelle kept me so Mama could work in a sewing plant. At five minutes to 12 every day, she called me to lunch. She was a woman of admirable mountain discipline.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Macleod
Person
Julia Whelan
msu.edu

MLK Celebration features jazz, conversation, art

MSU’s 42nd annual celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place Jan. 14-21. The public is encouraged to attend the collection of events occurring throughout the week. This year's celebration events will be offered virtually. The 2022 MLK keynote address will be delivered by Tamura...
EAST LANSING, MI
TrendHunter.com

Storytelling Snowboarding Dolls

The 2022 American Girl of the Year was recently unveiled as Corinne Tan, a Chinese-American who grew up in Aspen, Colorado. Corrine is the big sister to Gwynn (a 14.5" companion doll) and the owner of a new puppy in training to become a search-and-rescue dog. The 2022 Girl of the Year tells her story from the perspective of coming from a blended family, and her message inspires kids to treat one another fairly and with respect.
ASPEN, CO
Escapist Magazine

Returnal Is an Evolution of Dark Souls’ Storytelling

This discussion of storytelling and narrative devices contains minor spoilers for Returnal, none for Dark Souls. “Octopus upstairs? OUR BRETHREN ARE SEVERED,” reads the pockmarked stone monolith covered in glowing blood-like alien script in the first biome of Returnal. Protagonist Selene Vassos’ scanner tells her the translation is only 47% accurate, which means the lowercase writing is a placeholder, a supposition presumably made by Selene’s computer system until she can collect more cyphers scattered around the game’s six biomes to improve her grasp of the alien language.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Art Of Storytelling#Storyteller#Art#Narrator#Golden Voice#The First Fifty Pages
BET

This Wearable Art Collection Dropped On Aaliyah’s 43rd Birthday—Here’s How To Get Your Hands On The ‘Iconic’ Looks!

Aaliyah will forever live in our hearts. Over the weekend, fans from around the world celebrated the late R&B singer’s birthday with heartwarming tributes, custom visuals, and endearing social media posts. Aaliyah’s family personally celebrated what would have been her 43rd birthday with a touching birthday tribute on Instagram....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Vibe

Max Julien, Star Of The Classic Blaxploitation Film, ‘The Mack,’ Dead At 88

Actor Max Julien, famous for his leading role in the classic 1973 blaxploitation film, The Mack, died this past Saturday (Jan. 1). He was 88 years old. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed. The news of Julien’s death was revealed by comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker, who shared his memories of his close friend in a brief tribute posted on social media. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” A native of Washington D.C.,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The World Mourns — And Sings Along With — Meat Loaf, Rock Icon of the 1970s

The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday. Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.” TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.” British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Star Alexander Molony Signs with Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young British actor Alexander Molony has signed with Atlas Artists for representation in all areas. Molony stars in the titular role of Peter Pan in the David Lowery-helmed Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of a boy who wouldn’t grow up, and the three young siblings he whisks away to the enchanted island of Neverland. The film is expected to be released later this year. Molony’s other credits include the Sky TV comedy Reluctant Landlord, Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Bodies at London’s Royal Court Theatre, as well as voicing the title role in Disney’s animated Claude. Molony continues to be repped by Sainou in the UK and attorney Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy