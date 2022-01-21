Local rip current awareness organization gets new look

An organization named after a local teenager who tragically drowned while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico off of North Padre Island in 2019, now has a new look as it tries to educate people about the dangers of rip currents.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi graphic design students came up with the new images for the Je'Sani Smith Foundation, and they were revealed in a re-branding event at the school Thursday night.

The King High School senior's mother, Kiwana Denson, started the foundation.

She believes the re-branding will help deliver her message to a wider audience by putting the new images on billboards, in newspapers, and other places.

“We’re super excited about the re-brand," Denson said. "We’re looking forward to reaching many more people in our community and keeping them safe.”

Smith drowned in April of 2019 near Bob Hall Pier while out with friends.

State Representative Todd Hunter and Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney were among the guests honoring his life and the foundation in his name Thursday night.

The Port of Corpus Christi was also on hand to make a $20,000 donation to the foundation.