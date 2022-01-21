ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Age restriction of U.S. semi truck drivers lowered to 18

NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 9

mark thomas
1d ago

lol good luck staying in business with them insurance rates 🤣 let the demo derby begin! I hope it's the politicians family in the derby and not mine!

Jeff Johnson
1d ago

if they are going to be able to do that stuff then they should have to be living on their own and paying for their own bills where they live already and pay for their own insurance and everything else like that stuff and not rely on their parents to help them out with their bills and insurance and buy them anything else at all not even a car

Gerald Ryan
1d ago

I am a retired truck driver and I saw guys and gals in their 30s and 40s that couldnt drive a truck , lord are we in trouble

NBC News

NBC News

