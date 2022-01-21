Age restriction of U.S. semi truck drivers lowered to 18

CHICAGO (CBS) — Concerns are mounting over the idea of 18-year-olds getting behind the wheel and driving semi-trailer trucks across state lines – in what is all a part of a new federal program aimed at easing a national driver shortage. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Wednesday, 18-year-olds have long been drive semi-trailer trucks within the state of Illinois – so they can go 200 miles from Chicago to Springfield. But they could not cross the state line just 20 miles from downtown Chicago in nearby Hammond, Indiana. The new federal program changes all of that. Behind the wheel of some...

