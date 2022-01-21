Kansas City-area clergy keep security on front of mind

This past weekend’s hostage situation at a Texas synagogue is forcing clergy to once again think about protecting their congregations.

This includes rabbis at their synagogues, and leaders of churches at other houses of worship.

"It’s been almost seven years that this has been part of our new reality," Rabbi David Glickman, with the Congregation Beth Shalom in Overland Park said.

That’s seven years since the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Jewish Community Center.

Many other violent crimes against synagogues have happened since then nationwide, notably the Tree of Life synagogue mass shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and most recently, the Colleyville, Texas, hostage crisis that ended with all hostages emerging from their congregation safely.

These incidents have rabbis in the Kansas City area on high alert to protect their flocks.

"When every Jewish synagogue or temple is spending a huge amount of money on security, just so that we feel safe, that shouldn't be the new normal," Glickman said.

It's an expense that produces real, physical infrastructure.

"Locks and electronic security system and cameras in the parking lot that can scan license plates," Glickman said.

Securing houses of worship is a local concern across our region. Security is always top of mind and leaders say that’s unsettling.

"Keeping our congregants and our guests safe is you know, the utmost importance, but it is a balance because we want to be a place that welcomes everyone," Cathy Bien, with the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood said.

FBI hate crime data, most recently reported in 2020, shows there were more than 290 incidents that occurred at houses of worship nationwide.

That includes churches, synagogues, mosques and other temples. It’s a balance that everyone is confronting.

"One of the core values of Judaism is to welcome the stranger and to welcome guests and we want to continue to be able to do that," Glickman said.

Churches and synagogues remain faithful they can safely, and securely, keep their doors open.

"Most people are good and have good intent," Bien said. "And we want to welcome them and we want to provide what they're looking for in their life."