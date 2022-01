The Brewer Girl's Basketball Team took an early lead and then had to battle back to beat the Nokomis Warriors 52-42 at Brewer High School on Thursday, January 20th. Brewer jumped out to a 13-8 lead but Nokomis outscored Brewer in the 2nd Quarter 18-11 to take a 26-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer rallied to lead 36-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

BREWER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO