Registration is open for Musical Theatre Orange County’s Spring classes!. All classes will be held at MTOC Studio 1961 E Miraloma Ave Unit D, Placentia, Ca 92870. Taught by Britany Callahan and Daniel Solis, these instructors love digging deep into personal development as a performer. Class will begin with an in-person audition and actors will explore what their individual goals and growth opportunities are. Each performer will work on a solo piece throughout the class, with direct feedback from instructors to make the piece more engaging and also how to present it in various audition scenarios. They will also record audition cut footage of their solo number to use for taped auditions. Additionally, performers will dance and sing in at least one group dance number.

11 DAYS AGO