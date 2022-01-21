ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas teen abducted by 28-year-old man found, alleged abductor arrested

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 5 days ago
An AMBER Alert issued Thursday for 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo, who was abducted in Buda was canceled Friday afternoon.

Authorities said Salcedo has been found and her alleged abductor has been taken into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Austin Police Department is searching for Hillary Salcedo, who was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Police said she is with Hector Avila and believe she may be in grave or immediate danger.

Hillary is 5 feet 4 inches tall with red hair, black eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red shirt.

The man who is suspected of her abduction is 4 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair, brown eyes, and has multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction can call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250.

