ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Canadian restaurant forced to partially close after accepting dog photos as vaccination proof

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dL1h6_0draaGDj00
© Getty

A Canadian restaurant was ordered to close its indoor operations briefly after it was discovered to be accepting dog photos as proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Alberta, where The Granary Kitchen is located, requires restaurants to get proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or a medical exemption from the vaccine from all customers.

Alberta Health Services sent an executive order to the restaurant on Jan. 14 saying that it needed to shut down indoor services following an investigation of the establishment.

According to the order, the health authority received complaints that the restaurant was allowing customers to dine indoors when they presented dog pictures and personal identification. The authority said it sent two "test shoppers" there on two separate occasions and both were permitted to dine in the restaurant after showing staff pictures of dogs and personal identification.

“In both instances, facility staff used a tablet to make it appear as if they were scanning a QR code when in fact the staff member was presented with a photograph of a dog. The staff member then proceeded to ask the test shopper for personal identification and offered dine in services,” the order states.

The Granary Kitchen announced that it would temporarily close in a post on its Facebook page on Friday.

"To our valued guests, we had an unfortunate circumstance at our front door which involved one of our underage hostesses, and the requirements for the REP program," the post said, referring to Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program, which allows participating businesses to operate with fewer COVID-19 restrictions if they require proof of vaccination or negative test results from patrons aged 12 and older.

"We are taking the weekend to retrain and regroup," the post continued. "We look forward to serving you again as soon as we are ready to reopen."

The restaurant also offered free coffee with to-go orders over the weekend.

The restaurant did not announce that it was reopening, but activity on its Facebook page indicated that it had.

In order for the restaurant to reopen indoor dining services, the order said the establishment needed to submit a written a plan showing how it would comply with Alberta’s COVID-19 measures, train staff in implementing required restrictions, provide written confirmation that staff were so trained and attend an administrative hearing with the Environmental Public Health department to show the plans and statements.

Comments / 4

Related
Travel + Leisure

These Mexico Destinations Will Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID-19 Test to Enter Bars, Restaurants, and More

Several popular tourist destinations in Mexico have started requiring or recommending vaccines for indoor activities, including bars. Starting Friday, the state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, will require people to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours to enter places like bars and clubs, as well as concerts and stadiums, according to the state government. The new mandate applies to people 18 and older.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
fox32chicago.com

Pair of restaurants cited for violating Chicago’s proof of vaccination order

CHICAGO - The city has cited two more restaurants for violating Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s order requiring certain establishments to check whether patrons have been vaccinated. Last month, Lightfoot announced that restaurant, bar and gym patrons would need to show proof of vaccination before dining, drinking and exercising indoors. Investigators...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Alberta Health Services#Canadian#The Granary Kitchen#Rep
News 12

Hudson Valley restaurants that require proof of vaccinations

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, more and more restaurants across the Hudson Valley are requiring proof of vaccination for diners who wish to eat indoors. There is no current mandate requiring proof of vaccination for indoor activities in the Hudson Valley.
HUDSON, NY
KSLTV

COVID-19 sick callouts forcing Utah restaurants to close days at a time

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah restaurants are closing for days at a time because they say too many staff members are calling out sick with COVID-19. As the omicron variant continues to spread, places like the Melting Pot in downtown Salt Lake City put a sign on their door Tuesday evening, indicating that they had to close because of staffing shortages due to the pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
City Observer

These Fort Worth restaurants had the lowest health inspection ratings last month

Fort Worth Health Department conducts routine inspections on every food facility. These inspections are to ensure that restaurants are following safe food handling procedures. The city inspectors want to ensure that safeguards are in place to protect the food from contamination and consumers from foodborne illness. These inspectors inspect these facilities and document any infraction.
FORT WORTH, TX
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong: If a hamster tests positive for COVID-19, its owner is subject to compulsory quarantine at a quarantine center

In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

McDonald's Locations See Major Changes to Stores Amid Omicron Surge

Your local McDonald's could be making a significant change to many stores amid the COVID-19 Omicron variant surge. According to Fox News, some franchisees of the fast food chain are trimming operational hours in response to staff shortages nationwide. Currently, McDonald's and its numerous franchisees employ nearly 800,000 people in the United States, so the lost hours is certain to have an affect on employees, as well as patrons. Customers may have to contact their local McDonald's restaurant to find out if it is impacted by the change.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pawtucket Times

Kip’s Restaurant owners forced to close doors after sale of property

PAWTUCKET – The famed Kip’s Restaurant – since 1959 known as much for its family-friendly atmosphere as its delicious breakfasts, wieners, fish and chips, meat pies, meatloaf, etc. – officially will close its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Last month owners Hank and Heather Macomber received...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WUSA9

Restaurants enforce DC's proof of vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — On the first day of D.C.'s new proof of vaccination mandate, restaurant staff had to learn to adjust to the changing rules, and turn away their first patrons who either forgot their cards or were not vaccinated. While you must provide proof of vaccination for indoor dining,...
RESTAURANTS
whdh.com

Dog rescued 6 days after house partially collapses during landslide

SEATTLE (WHDH) — A couple is grateful to be reunited with their dog who spent six days trapped in their house after it partially collapsed during a landslide in Seattle. On Jan. 7, a landslide wrecked Didi and James Fritts’ home on Perkins Lane West, leaving Didi crawling out to safety and James trapped inside.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hill

The Hill

454K+
Followers
54K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy