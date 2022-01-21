ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK Foreign Secretary Truss says she fully supports PM Johnson

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZbya_0draa2wo00
Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is seen outside 10 Downing Street London, Britain, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss voiced on Friday her full support for embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying he was doing a fantastic job and there was no contest for the leadership.

Speaking at a media conference in Sydney, Truss was asked if she supported Johnson and whether she would run for leader of the Conservative Party if a contest was called.

"The Prime Minister has my 100% support," said Truss. "I want the Prime Minister to continue as long as possible in his job. He is doing a fantastic job. There is no leadership election."

Truss has been tipped as a possible replacement for Johnson who has been rocked by scandals over parties at No. 10 held during strict national lockdowns.

Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson told to publish Sue Gray’s No 10 party report in ‘entirety’

Boris Johnson is under pressure to ensure all evidence in the Sue Gray report into rule-busting parties at No 10 during Covid restrictions is published in its “entirety”.It comes amid reports the prime minister has regrouped allies from his victorious 2019 leadership campaign in order to shore up support among Conservative MPs in the face of the looming prospect of a no confidence vote.While some Tory backbenchers have openly called for Mr Johnson to resign – including the former cabinet minister David Davis – many are reserving judgement until the publication of Ms Gray’s report, which is expected next week.But...
POLITICS
The Independent

British Conservatives set to go for top job if Johnson falls

Revelations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff partied while Britain was in a coronavirus lockdown have provoked public outrage and led some members of his Conservative Party to consider ousting their leader.If they manage to push Johnson out — or if he resigns — the party would hold a leadership contest to choose his replacement.Here's a look at who could rise if Johnson falls: RISHI SUNAK, TREASURY CHIEFSunak, 41, is widely regarded as the brightest rising star in the party, the best known of the contenders to the public — and the bookies’ favorite to succeed Johnson.Sunak...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK foreign minister Truss to visit Russia in Feb - RIA cites source

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow in February for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing a diplomatic source. The planned visit comes amid elevated tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine....
EUROPE
Reuters

UK lawmaker says she was sacked from ministerial job for her 'Muslimness'

LONDON (Reuters) -A British lawmaker has said she was fired from a ministerial job in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government partly because her Muslim faith was making colleagues uncomfortable, the Sunday Times reported. Nusrat Ghani, 49, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

No 10 efforts to save Johnson are illegal, Commons standards chairman claims

The senior MP who heads the Commons “sleaze” watchdog has warned Government attempts to pressurise Tory MPs seeking to oust Boris Johnson are illegal.Chris Bryant chairman of the Commons Standards Committee, said threats to withdraw public funding from MPs’ constituencies amounted to “misconduct in public office” and should be referred to the police.He said there were even allegations the Prime Minister had been directly involved as he battles to save his job ahead of a keenly-awaited report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.His intervention came after William Wragg, the senior Tory MP who first raised concerns about attempted “blackmail”...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK lawmaker says he'll go to police with 'blackmail' claims

A British politician who accuses the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will take his allegations to the police.William Wragg, a lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation” that amounted to “blackmail.” He alleged that rebellious lawmakers had been threatened with a loss of public funding for their constituencies and had had embarrassing stories about them leaked to the press.Johnson has said he’s “seen no evidence” to support Wragg’s claims.Wragg told Saturday's Daily Telegraph newspaper that he would meet police early next...
U.K.
The Independent

‘There is no leadership election’ – Liz Truss voices support for Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has supported Boris Johnson and said “there is no leadership election” amid pressure on him to resign as Prime Minister While Tory MPs continue to disagree over his position, Ms Truss told reporters during a visit to Australia that Mr Johnson “100%” has her support and she wants him to “continue as long as possible in his job”.Speaking at the Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (Aukmin) in Sydney, she said: “The Prime Minister has my 100% support.“He is doing an excellent job. Britain was one of the first countries to roll out the Covid vaccine.“We’ve had a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘reinstates Tory leadership team to help save his premiership’ amid party scandal

Boris Johnson has reportedly reinstated his Tory leadership team and set up a spreadsheet to keep tabs on MPs’ loyalties amid concerns he will face a no-confidence vote over the party scandal. The prime minister is relying on the group who helped him triumph in the 2019 leadership contest and has started scrutinising every Conservative MP to determine if they are on side, undecided, or eager to kick him out, according to The Times. Transport secretary Grant Shapps is reportedly playing a central role in shoring up support for the beleaguered PM and has dusted off the spreadsheet of MPs...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Conservative Party
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson resign? Eight questions on the prime minister’s future answered

Will he stay or will he go? As “partygate” rumbles on, Boris Johnson’s future as PM continues to hang in the balance.To round off the week that saw a Tory MP defect to Labour, others plot to overthrow him and former cabinet colleague David Davis telling him “in the name of God, go”, The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul answered reader questions on the PM’s future.During an ‘Ask Me Anything’, Rentoul said: “What is significant about the past few weeks is that large numbers of voters who liked him have now gone off him. Many of them feel strongly,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s brand ‘permanently damaged’ by No 10 party row, Tory peer says

Boris Johnson’s brand has been “permanently damaged” by the No 10 parties row, a Tory peer has said, after a destablising week for the prime minister.Speaking to The Independent, Lord Hayward said that while it was “not impossible” for the prime minister to win a second majority at the ballot box for the Conservatives, it now appeared “unlikely”.The elections guru suggested that Mr Johnson could still reap the electoral rewards from a “vaccine bounce 2.0”, however, with the booster campaign continuing and Covid restrictions being eased across England.His comments came as the senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood told The Independent...
POLITICS
The Independent

Has rule-breaker Boris Johnson met his match in 'partygate'?

For Boris Johnson facts have always been flexible.The British prime minister’s career is littered with doctored quotes, tall tales, exaggerations and mistruths. When called out, he has generally offered an apologetic shrug or a guilty grin, and moved on. Plenty of people were willing to forgive him.At least until now. Revelations that the prime minister and his staff partied while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions have provoked public outrage and prompted many in the Conservative Party to consider dumping their leader. The Conservatives picked Johnson because his image as a cheerful rule-breaker — the naughty schoolboy of British...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Place
Sydney
The Independent

‘Looks like checkmate’ for Boris Johnson, says senior Tory MP

Senior Conservative MP Steve Baker has said it looked like “checkmate” for Boris Johnson, suggesting that the prime minister’s time at No 10 was coming to an end over the partygate scandal.The influential Brexiteer, a leading figure in the Covid Research Group of Tory lockdown-sceptics, said the public were “furious” over the drinks party held at Downing Street at during lockdown.“It’s a sorry situation that we’re in, I’m appalled that we’ve reached this position,” Mr Baker told Nick Robinson on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.“We didn’t make Boris Johnson for his meticulous grasp of tedious rules, but this is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Evidence that Boris Johnson misled parliament ‘clear cut’, says former sleaze watchdog

Evidence of Boris Johnson lying to parliament over parties at Downing Street is “clear cut” and Conservative MPs do not have to wait for an official report to demand his resignation, a former Whitehall sleaze watchdog has said.The ex-chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said it was clear that Mr Johnson breached the ministerial code by misleading parliament, which would be a resigning matter.While Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray was unlikely to pass judgement on whether the PM breached the code in her report into the party scandal, expected next week, Sir Alistair...
POLITICS
The Independent

Blair says Boris Johnson has no plan for dealing with Brexit

Sir Tony Blair has accused Boris Johnson of lacking a coherent plan for dealing with the changes the country faces as a result of Brexit The former prime minister said leaving the EU was one of three major challenges facing the UK, alongside the technological revolution and the transition to net zero, but the Government did not have a proper strategic plan for dealing with any of them.In an online address, he warned that without a radical shift in policy, the country would see an inexorable decline leading to a future that was “poorer, less prosperous and less powerful”.“There is...
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson’s Tory critics facing ‘blackmail’, senior MP warns

Boris Johnson is battling claims that Tory critics are facing “intimidation” which could amount to blackmail as part of an effort to keep him in office.The Prime Minister insisted he had seen no evidence to support the incendiary claim made by William Wragg, the Tory chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.Mr Wragg said he had received reports of conduct including “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those who they suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Partygate: Boris Johnson clings on despite demand to ‘in the name of God, go’

Boris Johnson was battling on after a senior Tory demanded “in the name of God go” and a Conservative MP defected to Labour over allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street.Former Brexit secretary David Davis called for the Prime Minister’s resignation in a Commons intervention on Wednesday before later warning the party faces “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” if they do not act swiftly to oust him.Minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford dramatically switched sides, refusing to “defend the indefensible” over alleged breaches of Covid rules.But Mr Johnson was said to have been handed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid insists Boris Johnson is ‘safe’ in his job despite ongoing ‘partygate’ inquiry

Sajid Javid has insisted Boris Johnson is “safe” in his job, despite a former cabinet minister’s dramatic demand for him to quit and even before the ‘partygate’ inquiry is concluded.The prime minister suffered the blow of Christian Wakeford’s shock defection to Labour on Wednesday, minutes before David Davis rose in the Commons to tell him: “In the name of God, go.”The number of letters from Tory MPs calling for a no-confidence vote in his leadership is on the rise, with other rebels awaiting Sue Gray’s report into No 10 parties before deciding whether to act.But, despite the turmoil, asked...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

285K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy