Fresh off an 87-64 blowout of St. John’s, Creighton is scheduled to return to the floor to take on DePaul Saturday afternoon. If the game happens as planned — you can never be too sure as the Omicron wave of COVID-19 burns through the country — the Jays will be without head coach Greg McDermott due to health and safety protocols.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO