Strict cyber-security laws proposed for firms that provide ‘essential services’

By E&T editorial staff
theiet.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has proposed introducing new laws to ensure that firms who provide essential digital services follow strict cyber-security duties, with large fines for non-compliance. The proposal from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) also includes other legislation such as improved incident reporting and giving the...

eandt.theiet.org

