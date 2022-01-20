ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation is driving up rate hike bets globally, so why does the dollar remain king?

By Raffi Boyadjian
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is now universally accepted that the pandemic-induced surge in inflation is no longer looking very transitory and central banks around the world are starting to hit the panic button. The US Federal Reserve is not only talking about rate hikes but wants to begin quantitative tightening soon. The Bank of...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Inflation surge could push the Fed into more than four rate hikes this year

Cracks are beginning to appear in some risk assets on concerns around Fed tightening. The S&P500 has corrected 7.7% and Nasdaq has dropped 12% YTD. Tech-heavy Nasdaq had benefitted from low US yields. They are now coming under pressure with US yields inching higher. Stocks that had benefitted from the 'Stay at Home' theme are also now coming under pressure. On Friday the global risk sentiment had been marred by US-Russia geopolitical tensions around Ukraine. Despite a drop in US yields, equities still underperformed with S&P500 losing another 1.9%. From a high of 1.90% seen on 19th Jan, the US 10y yield dropped to a low of 1.73% on Friday. It has recovered today in the Asia session to 1.77%. Brent too which had dropped on higher than expected build-up in US inventories has recovered to get back to the highest level in 7 years at USD 88.5 per barrel. Gold continues to hold up amid a cautious risk tone. Bitcoin has dropped another 10% over the weekend to USD 35500. The focus this week will be on the Fed policy due late Wednesday evening. A section of the market is also expecting a 50bps rate hike by the Fed in March. We however believe the market is pricing at an extremely steep pace of hikes. By mere hawkish communication, the Fed has succeeded in bringing the long-term inflation expectations from 2.30% to 2.07%. The risk, therefore, is Fed may jeopardize recovery if inflation expectations drop further.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Inflation to drive up stock market indices – Natixis

Inflation will actually be high in the United States and the eurozone, probably until the summer of 2022, but this is not necessarily negative for equities, on the contrary. Economists at Natixis believe that in the current configuration, inflation will drive share prices up and not down. “If nominal wages...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Us Dollar#Us Federal Reserve#The Us Federal Reserve#European Central Bank#Fed#Treasury
The Independent

Fed to signal rate hike as it launches risky inflation fight

With inflation punishing consumers and threatening the economy, the Federal Reserve this week will likely signal its intent to begin raising interest rates in March for the first time in three years. The Fed's challenges will get only harder from there. Among the central bank officials, there is broad support for a rate increase — one that would come much sooner than the officials had expected just a few months ago. But after that, their policymaking will become more complicated and could sow internal divisions, especially as a number of new officials join the Fed.How many times, for example,...
BUSINESS
The Millennial Source

Goldman warns of a rate hike until inflation settles

Inflation is running really high right now, especially in the United States. The Fed aims for around 2-3% inflation, but it has reached record-highs for the past few months. Several factors are putting upward pressure on inflation, but pretty much all of them have been caused by the pandemic. For...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
aba.com

Podcast: Persistent Inflation, Full Employment Driving Rate Hike Expectations

Inflation surprises and labor market tightening necessitate an appropriate response from the Federal Reserve, says Ellen Zentner — chief U.S. economist for Morgan Stanley — in the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast. With the ABA Economic Advisory Committee’s consensus forecast including three quarter-point rate hikes in 2022, the committee expects inflation to moderate but remain persistently high throughout the year.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Yields and oil continue to move higher hurting equities

UK releases CPI, where consensus looks for the monthly figure to drop to 0.3% in December from 0.7% in November. Core inflation is expected to drop to 3.9% y/y from 4.0% y/y. US releases housing starts and permits. The housing market is hot at the moment with low inventories and big price increases. However, following strong readings in November both starts and permits are expected to drop for December.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar edges up as traders assess Fed rate hike bets

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday as traders continued to hold on to dollars but took the view that Federal Reserve tightening plans were largely priced in, while the euro eased from Friday’s two-month high. An unexpected cut to key lending rates in China...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Fed bets boost dollar, China cuts rates

Dollar stabilizes as markets price in faster Fed rate hikes. In contrast, China cuts interest rates to power up growth. US markets will stay closed today, focus turns to BoJ meeting. Dollar unscathed by retail sales miss. Markets are growing increasingly confident that the Fed will raise interest rates four...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed officials say rate hikes near as inflation soars

Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers, in a last flurry of public comments before their upcoming January policy meeting, are making it crystal clear: they'll likely start raising interest rates as early as March to rein in high inflation likely to be made worse by the current surge of COVID-19.
BUSINESS
Sun-Journal

Stocks edge higher as inflation report keeps rate hikes on track

Wall Street capped a day of wobbly trading with modest gains for stocks Wednesday, as investors weighed the implications of the latest economic snapshot showing rising inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent after veering between a loss of 0.1 percent and a gain of 0.8 percent over the course...
STOCKS
Reuters

Fed officials nod to March rate hike as inflation drumbeat grows louder

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers this week signaled they will start raising U.S. interest rates in March to battle inflation that's eroding the value of workers' recent wage gains and putting the policysetters under a political spotlight. In what were among the last public comments from U.S. central...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

First-rate hike, high inflation favors gold - WGC

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar drops as US inflation doesn’t exceed expectations

It has been a relief to see the US inflation not going above expectations for once! The consumer price index in the US rose 7% y-o-y in December, the highest pace in four decades, BUT, the figure was in line with analyst expectations, and brought forward the idea that this could be the point we see a peak in the inflation levels and light at the end of the long and dark inflation tunnel.
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

World stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months. London, Paris, Tokyo and Shanghai were lower while Sydney and Hong...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy