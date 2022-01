NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In a Friday Night match up the Saint Pat’s Irish will face off against the Chase County Longhorns in the semi final round of the SPVA Conference Tournament. In the first round of the tournament the Irish had a bye being the number one seed. Chase County, the four seed, in the first round played the fifth seed Hershey defeating them 52-47. The winner of this game will go on to the Championship round to play the winner of the Perkins County and Bridgeport Game.

CHASE COUNTY, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO