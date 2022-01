One out of five patients with hearing loss, severe hearing impairment or who were born deaf, have deformations in the inner ear, and could benefit from having an advanced hearing aid known as a cochlear implant (CI) implanted. Examinations of the labyrinthine structure of the inner ear are made by CT scan, although interpretation of the images is very difficult, and can delay or completely rule out the treatment.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO