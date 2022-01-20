Mach-Hommy Drops ‘Dollar Menu’ Project

Westend, VNSSA, GRiZ, Above & Beyond, HoneyLuv, Seven Lions, and more will play in Washington, D.C. for the debut edition of Project GLOW!. Insomniac is already on a massive roll in 2022. The powerhouse that brings you EDC Las Vegas, Beyond Wonderland, Bassrush, Day Trip, Factory 93, and more continues to expand its reach here in the States. Earlier this week, Insomniac and Washington, D.C.-based promotions company Club Glow joined forces to drop a delightful surprise for the Washington, D.C., community. That surprise is the new two-day music festival, Project GLOW.
