ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mach-Hommy Drops ‘Dollar Menu’ Project

2dopeboyz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a 2021 where he reunited with the Griselda camp (Pray For Haiti)...

2dopeboyz.com

Comments / 0

Related
2dopeboyz.com

Fly Anakin & Madlib Connect For “No Dough” Single

Following his critically-acclaimed projects with Pink Siifu, Fly Anakin will release his long-in-the-works solo debut album in 2022. That album, Frank, is out March 11th on Lex Records. Anchored by the singles “Ghost” (with Nickelus F) and “Sean Price” (with Evidence), Fly teams with none other than Madlib for the third offering, “No Dough.” Along with a matching set of visuals, the single can be heard below.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Vado Drops ‘Long Run Vol. 2’ Album

After somewhat of a hiatus, Vado returns with his Long Run Vol. 2 project. “Long Run Vol. 2 is gonna be one of the best tapes of ‘22! Dis is for da Spittaz n Go Gettaz” Vado says about the drop. “I’m a show y’all who can rap and who can really rap! Time to quiet da critic’s and let em know I’m NYC’s Top 5 dead or alive.”
ENTERTAINMENT
2dopeboyz.com

Rod Wave – “Cold December”

With his third studio album slated for an early 2022 release, Rod Wave shares the official version of his viral hit “Cold December.”. Sampling Hank Williams Jr.’s 1979 song “OD’d In Denver,” the track has Rod opening up about love and how volatile and fleeting it can be for him. Alongside an accompanying video directed by Reel Goats, the track can be heard below.
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Insomniac and Club Glow Drop Initial Lineup for Project GLOW

Westend, VNSSA, GRiZ, Above & Beyond, HoneyLuv, Seven Lions, and more will play in Washington, D.C. for the debut edition of Project GLOW!. Insomniac is already on a massive roll in 2022. The powerhouse that brings you EDC Las Vegas, Beyond Wonderland, Bassrush, Day Trip, Factory 93, and more continues to expand its reach here in the States. Earlier this week, Insomniac and Washington, D.C.-based promotions company Club Glow joined forces to drop a delightful surprise for the Washington, D.C., community. That surprise is the new two-day music festival, Project GLOW.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaytranada
hypebeast.com

GrowthRing & Supply Readies Drop 06 of its Project Rising Series

After launching an ongoing pop-up with 3Keung earlier this month, GrowthRing & Supply is now readying Drop 06 of its Project Rising series to commemorate its latest activation. Setting up shop inside Time Square shopping center in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, the special retail experience celebrates local culture and art....
RETAIL
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Producer Says Rapper Will Take 6 Months Off Following Release of ‘Colors’ Mixtape

Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again may be taking some time off, and for good reason. Since the start of 2020, the Baton Rogue rapper has dropped two official albums (Top and Sincerely, Kentrell), four commercial mixtapes (Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Until I Return, and Colors), two collaborative projects (Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid and From the Bayou with Birdman), and two compilation albums (Ain’t Too Long 2 and Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Menu
2dopeboyz.com

Shenseea & Megan Thee Stallion Connect For “Lick” Single

Is aiming to have the first “song of the summer” in the Year of the Tiger with “Lick.” Produced by Murda Beatz, the Pupa Nas T and Denise Belfon-sampling track also features Megan Thee Stallion. Of course, a visual comes with the track which is… niiiiice.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: JID, EarthGang, Cordae, Saba & More

With another seven in the books, we’re back catching you up on the best new music with the 275th installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I ran with a mix of JID for his “Surround Sound” banger with 21 Savage and Baby Tate, Cordae for his From A Bird’s Eye View album, EarthGang for their “All Eyes On Me” single, and Saba for “Come My Way” with Krayzie Bone.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
edmidentity.com

Secret Project Festival Portugal Drops Lineup for Debut Edition

Secret Project Festival is landing in Portugal this June for its debut edition featuring Adam Beyer, Andy C, Boris Brejcha, Eric Prydz, and more. While other promoters continue to find their footing after the pandemic put a pause on shows, Insomniac Events is growing even more with each passing week in 2022. Much of this current expansion has been centered in North America with an offering of new festivals like Project GLOW in Washington DC and Skyline in Los Angeles, along with a club takeover of OMNIA San Diego on the horizon as well. But today, their latest announcement sees them cross the pond with the news of Secret Project Festival Portugal.
WORLD
2dopeboyz.com

FKA twigs – “meta angel”

With her new project-slash-mixtape, CAPRISONGS, out now, FKA twigs shares a video for the track “meta angel.”. Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the visual follows twigs as she hunts down… well, twigs, eventually shooting her alter straight through the heart.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Corey St. Rose – Drops Living Too Fast Deluxe Project

In just a few years Corey St. Rose has made a name for himself and proved that he is a force to be reckoned with in the New York music scene. Hailing from East New York, he continuously proves that he is just getting started and has a lot more in store for his fans. I had the pleasure of speaking with him about his inspirations, influences, his new single and video “New York City” and any goals he has planned for 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Praise 104.1

Gospel Music Celebration How Sweet The Sound Returns After Nearly A Decade-Long Hiatus

Source: Icon Sportswire / GettyHow Sweet The Sound was originally established in 2007 and sponsored by Verizon. During its initial six-year run, the competition awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to promising artists, making it a critical destination and a springboard for successful careers. Now under the new ownership of Gentle Giant Music Ministries, How […]
MUSIC
Variety

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox to Perform at ‘iHeartRadio Living Black’ Event

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and others will perform at the the second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T,” a month-long on-air celebration. The event will also feature special appearances from Lizzo, J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and others. The event will exclusively stream on TikTok and broadcast on iHeartMedia hip-hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app. The event marks the first collaboration between between iHeartMedia and TikTok. According to the announcement, the event will “spotlight the power of Black culture — past, present and future — throughout Black History Month in February. The month-long celebration will feature...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy