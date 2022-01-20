Mach-Hommy Drops ‘Dollar Menu’ Project

Secret Project Festival is landing in Portugal this June for its debut edition featuring Adam Beyer, Andy C, Boris Brejcha, Eric Prydz, and more. While other promoters continue to find their footing after the pandemic put a pause on shows, Insomniac Events is growing even more with each passing week in 2022. Much of this current expansion has been centered in North America with an offering of new festivals like Project GLOW in Washington DC and Skyline in Los Angeles, along with a club takeover of OMNIA San Diego on the horizon as well. But today, their latest announcement sees them cross the pond with the news of Secret Project Festival Portugal.

