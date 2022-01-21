ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 66-56

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOREM, Utah — Fardaws Aimaq had 13 points and...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Ballo scores 21 to help No. 3 Arizona rout Stanford 85-57

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oumar Ballo had a career-high 21 points and No. 3 Arizona dominated Stanford in an 85-57 blowout. Bennedict Mathurin and Pelle Larsson each scored 13 for the Wildcats, who improved to 15-1 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12 for their best start since a 21-0 run to begin the 2013-14 season. They overwhelmed a Cardinal team that beat then-No. 5 USC nine days earlier. Arizona shot 55.4% and limited Stanford to 30% shooting, the 11th time in 16 games that the Wildcats held their opponent below 40%. Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud each scored nine points to lead Stanford, which lost for the first time in eight games this season at Maples Pavilion. Arizona has won 11 in a row on Stanford’s home floor.
STANFORD, CA
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Falls at Utah Valley

OREM, Utah – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Utah Valley University Wolverines 66-56 on Thursday at the UCCU Center. Graduate student Xavier Johnson led the Vaqueros (6-12, 1-5 WAC) with a season-high 21 points, making a season-high five 3-pointers...
OREM, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ValleyCentral

UTRGV Women Lose 59-56 to Utah Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTRGV women’s basketball lost 59-56 to Utah Valley. The Wolverines scored the final five points of the game to win the contest. Iva Belosevic led the Vaqueros with 17 points. UTRGV falls to 2-2 in WAC conference play. UTRGV’s next game is at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. against […]
EDINBURG, TX
abc17news.com

Holmgren leads No. 1 Gonzaga over San Francisco 78-62

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 23 points, Chet Holmgren added 22 and top-ranked Gonzaga beat San Francisco 78-62 in a makeup game after their Jan. 6 contest was postponed by COVID-19 issues. Anton Watson scored 11 points and Andrew Nembhard 10 for Gonzaga which regained the No. 1 ranking Monday after Baylor lost a pair of games. This was Gonzaga’s eighth consecutive victory and the 62nd consecutive home win for the team. It’s the longest streak in the nation. Jamaree Bouyea scored 25 points and Khalil Shabazz 15 for San Francisco which is off to its best start in decades.
SPOKANE, WA
kslsports.com

Aimaq’s Double-Double Leads Utah Valley To Victory Over Lamar

SALT LAKE CITY – Fardaws Aimaq recorded a double-double to lead the Utah Valley men’s basketball team to a double-digit win over the Lamar Cardinals. The Wolverines hosted the Cardinals on Saturday, January 22. UVU beat Lamar, 58-41. Aimaq led Utah Valley with 15 points, 14 rebounds, two...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Valley#Vaqueros
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26

Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State. The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy