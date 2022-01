Hello, friends. Are you still interested in the 2021-22 New York Knicks? Then I hope you didn’t watch Thursday night’s contest with the New Orleans Pelicans. The starting lineup pretty much sucked from the opening tip, but they really sucked in the third quarter, as the Pels used a 35-15 run to end New York’s hopes. The bench put up a spirited fight in the fourth quarter, but we longtime Knicks fans can smell a fake comeback a mile away. Your final score is 102-91, and you can thank the bench for making it that close.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO