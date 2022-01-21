The Chicago Bears interviewed Byron Leftwich for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires. <mark class="hl_orange">Byron Leftwich</mark>. Title: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator. Age: 42. Experience. Leftwich has been the...www.ocregister.com
Comments / 0