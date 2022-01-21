Professional Wrestlers Help Raise More Than $8,000 For Brigance Brigade Foundation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Using the power of professional wrestling to help change lives. That’s exactly what took place Thursday night when wrestlers from All Elite Wrestling were in town to help raise money to fight amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease known as ALS.

The stars of the AEW dined with dozens of fans at Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, helping raise thousands of dollars for the Brigance Brigade Foundation.

Wrestlers signed autographs and took photos at the three-hour bull & oyster roast, which was a family-friendly event.

The Brigance Brigade Foundation was founded by former Baltimore Raven, Super Bowl Champion O.J. Brigance and his wife Chanda after O.J. was diagnosed with ALS back in 2007.

“With people diagnosed with ALS not having their mobility, it takes away from them being able to do for themselves and if there is someone who can’t do for themselves, let’s all step up to the plate and help them,” Chanda Brigance said. “This event tonight is so unique because we’ve never had one like this with professional wrestlers. These athletes are in the ring battling and for them to come out of their environment and battle for a different cause and to help someone live or try to live their life each day to the fullest, it means more than words can say. We’re just so grateful to them & Jimmy’s Seafood for hosting this.”

The event raised more than $8,000 dollars in just 3 hours.