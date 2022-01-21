ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

‘Dishonourable’: report says Afghans left behind ‘at high risk of brutal reprisals’ due to links with Australia

By Daniel Hurst Foreign affairs and defence correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yR5B1_0draXjaD00
Australia’s last-ditch evacuation mission – launched days after Kabul fell to the Taliban – lifted 4,168 people out of the Afghan capital over the course of nine days in August 2021.

Former Afghan interpreters and other colleagues left behind by the Australian government after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan now face a high risk of brutal reprisals, a Senate inquiry has found.

A damning new consensus report said Australia had asked Afghan nationals to “stand in harm’s way with Australian personnel” but had “left them standing in harm’s way”.

“It is dishonourable,” said the inquiry’s interim report, which was written by the Labor chair, Kimberley Kitching, and not opposed by government members of the committee.

Australia’s last-ditch evacuation mission – launched on 18 August days after Kabul fell to the Taliban – lifted 4,168 people out of the Afghan capital over the course of nine days. Those carried on the 32 Australian flights included 167 Australian citizens and 2,984 Afghans with approved visas.

Shortly after the report was tabled in parliament on Friday, the government announced it would provide at least 15,000 places for Afghan nationals through the humanitarian and family visa program over four years.

Alex Hawke, the immigration minister, said the increased allocation included 10,000 places for Afghan nationals within Australia’s existing humanitarian program and at least 5,000 visas within the family stream. He said priority groups would include former locally engaged employees and their immediate families.

“Today’s announcement of 15,000 places follows our initial allocation of 3,000 places to Afghanistan in August 2021, which as we indicated then, was a floor and not a ceiling,” Hawke said.

“The government will continue to monitor processing numbers and reserves the right to increase the program in future years.”

The report by the Senate’s foreign affairs, defence and trade references committee described this evacuation effort by Australian defence force personnel and other Australian officials as “immense and heroic” – expressing gratitude to those who had worked in dangerous and high-pressure conditions.

But the committee said it had also heard “distressing evidence about those who attempted to access the evacuation mission but were unsuccessful”.

It said there were process-related delays in the lead-up to the evacuation and “a large number of individuals and their families remain in Afghanistan at high risk of brutal reprisals from the Taliban because of their association with Australia”.

The report, published on Friday, said “loyalty to mates” was essential to the Australian ethos, and Australian policymakers “need to keep true to that ideal, lived every day by the heroes who risk everything to defend us”.

“There is an enduring duty of loyalty owed by Australia to the interpreters and other Afghans who risked their lives in the service of the Australian defence forces when they were in Afghanistan,” the report said.

“That loyalty was shown by the brave Australian men and women who served in Afghanistan. It must be shown by the government that sent them there.”

The report said there had been about 425 Afghan locally engaged employees (LEE) with visas or applications in process, in Afghanistan at the time of the evacuation operation in August.

While it was not known how many of these individuals managed to secure places in the Australian evacuation, the report said “a significant number of individuals” who had helped Australia were ultimately unable to secure a visa during the operation.

“Tragically, there have now been reports that some LEE applicants have been injured or killed by the Taliban, with others currently in hiding due to their association with Australia.”

The Senate committee said it saw evidence that, in July 2021, Defence “was still issuing rejection letters to LEE applicants due to technicalities (such as applicants not having applied within six months’ of ceasing employment) despite the dire security situation”.

The committee also cited evidence, as of 21 August, that some LEE applications were rejected by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade “due to its approach to the eligibility criteria relating to the private contractors”.

The report said there was no “recourse for these at-risk individuals other than joining the general humanitarian visa application process”.

It said that it was not until 22 August, five days into the Australian evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai international airport, that the government decided to consider emergency subclass 449 visas for those who had applied for the LEE program but were not certified.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Those delays meant that “many who were issued 449 visas were ultimately unable to access the Australian evacuation effort”.

“These issues resulted in the inevitable situation that a large number of individuals and their families remain in Afghanistan, at high risk of brutal reprisals from the Taliban because of their association with Australia.”

The report was also critical of how the government handled the extension of these emergency visas for people associated with the LEE program who were still in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan after the evacuation mission ended.

It says the Morrison government only announced extensions to those visas on 18 November, “the day before these visas were due to start expiring”.

The committee heard Defence was still processing 70 LEE certification applications as of late October. The committee urged the government to complete these as quickly as possible and in a favourable light, given the “likely impossibility” that such people would be able to remain safely in Afghanistan.

“There is no excuse for bureaucratic delays when lives are literally at stake,” the report said.

It said Australia’s obligations extended “beyond the moral imperative” to include “the vital national security interest of Australia” – because Australia needed to maintain a reputation for caring for those willing to help its personnel in future military engagements.

The report made eight recommendations, including that the government commission “a full and thorough review” of the Afghan employee visa program to “ensure that programs of this nature are improved”.

The government should also review how the Afghanistan evacuation was handled.

The references committee adopted the report by consensus. Its members include Labor’s Tim Ayres and Tony Sheldon, Liberals Eric Abetz and David Van, and independent Jacqui Lambie.

While there were no dissenting reports, the Greens added additional comments calling for Australia to expand its humanitarian intake.

The main report urged the government to “review its policies for pathways to permanent protection visas for Afghan asylum seekers and refugees currently in Australia, and prioritise family reunification when processing humanitarian visa claims from Afghan nationals”.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, has previously insisted no one who arrived in Australia by boat would gain permanent resettlement.

The committee urged the government to publish a breakdown of the total cost of Australia’s engagement in Afghanistan across each year of its engagement, as well as a breakdown of costs across departments, including costs of support provided to veterans who served in the country. A final report is due in February.

Comments / 18

Meda
1d ago

This is not the United States problem this is the Afghan's problem let them deal with it The United States does not need anymore illegals is legals we have enough we have too many and I wish somebody would please take these back the it's back the ones that came up with the border need to go to Afghanistan it Afghanistan and the ones that was brought from Afghanistan need to go back Living off our government is wrong is wrong I believe if they are from another country their country should support them Sue them in court until they go back to their own country Living off our government is wrong is wrong I believe if they are from another country their country should support them Sue them in court until they go back to their own country

Reply(4)
3
Lois Webster
1d ago

the United States already paid a billion dollar on a war. our military spent 20 years in they're country . we brought half of their country here to live better than they did in there own country. we give them $2000, a month, housing,food, clothing food stamps, medical insurance, and jobs. the Afghan live definitely live better than the poorest black people in this country. and at least black people served this country as indentured servants . and the white folks kept all of the cotton money. only in America.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Esquire

We Don't Care That Afghans Are Starving Because the Outrage Was Always About American Humiliation

Like most Americans, I rarely thought about Afghanistan day-to-day even while my own country was occupying it. In fairness, when that's the state of affairs from the time you're 10 years old it kind of cuts into the novelty of it all. But the more basic fact in play was that only one or three percent of the United States population was truly at war, the rest of us ensconced in late-imperial decadence an ocean—and half the Eurasian continent—away. You would often hear even less about Afghanistan in the news than you would Iraq, particularly after the rise of ISIS.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Jacqui Lambie
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Hamid Karzai
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Australia#Afghans#Visas#Australian#Taliban#Senate#Labor
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Australia’s Scott Morrison under fire for bizarre suggestion that children be allowed to operate forklifts

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison’s proposal to let children operate forklifts amid a shortage of workers in Covid-hit supply chains has drawn intense criticism, forcing the administration into an immediate climbdown.On Wednesday, Mr Morrison floated a proposal to bring down the minimum age to drive forklifts from 18 to 16. But hours later, on Thursday, he said the administration will not go forward with the proposal. Most states classify forklift operations to be high-risk work, requiring a licence available only to 18-year-olds and over.“We had a good discussion about today and it is not something that we believe, collectively, that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Australia
AFP

Afghan NGO women 'threatened with shooting' for not wearing burqa

The Taliban's religious police have threatened to shoot women NGO workers in a northwestern province of Afghanistan if they do not wear the all-covering burqa, two staff members told AFP. The rights of Afghans -- particularly women and girls -- have been increasingly curtailed since the Taliban returned to power in August after ousting the US-backed government. Women are being squeezed from public life and largely barred from government jobs, while most secondary schools for girls are shut. Two international NGO workers in rural Badghis province told AFP that the local branch of the feared Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice met with aid groups on Sunday.
ADVOCACY
Foreign Policy

‘You’re Very Vulnerable’: Afghan Diplomats Fear Violent Taliban Reprisals

The Taliban have begun more aggressively to replace Afghanistan’s exiled diplomats who have resisted the militant group’s rule, current and former Afghan officials told Foreign Policy, using surprise diplomatic appointments and the threat of violence as a first step toward seeking wider political recognition. In the past several...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

124K+
Followers
47K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy